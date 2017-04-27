Register
20:10 GMT +327 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Seiichiro Nishimoto, CEO of Shelter Co., poses wearing a gas mask at a model room for the company's nuclear shelters in the basement of his house in Osaka, Japan April 26, 2017

    Japanese Rush to Buy Fallout Shelters Due to Fear of N Korea's Missiles

    © REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 11130

    As tensions on the Korean Peninsula continue to escalate, the fear of possible North Korean missile attack Japanese citizens and companies scramble to secure their own fallout shelters.

    While the situation in Korea continues to remain uncertain and the parties involved continue to trade harsh rhetoric, fallout shelters are becoming an incredibly sought-after commodity among Japanese companies and private individuals alike.

    "Even though Japan is the only country to experience the horror of nuclear bombing in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, until now the Japanese have expressed little interest in building shelters at home or at their workplaces. For example, in Switzerland they have bomb shelters in movie theaters, at train stations, in schools and private residences. This (the situation in Japan) is an inexcusable carelessness," Nobuko Oribe, CEO of the Oribe Seiki Seisakusho fallout shelter construction company told RIA Novosti.

    It should be noted that in 2016 Oribe’s company only managed to secure construction contracts for 3 corporate bunkers with a capacity of 100 people each and six 13-person private shelters. However, in April 2017 alone the company was contracted to build two corporate and six private bunkers.

    "Now everyone is rushing to purchase bunkers out of concern for their relatives and employees. It is related to North Korea and this situation is scary indeed, but the construction of an underground shelter takes about four months to complete, and if an attack occurs in the near future these shelters won’t be ready by then," Oribe remarked.

    The entrance of Shelter Co.'s nuclear shelter model room, which is placed in the basement of the company's CEO Seiichiro Nishimoto's house, is pictured in Osaka, Japan April 26, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
    The entrance of Shelter Co.'s nuclear shelter model room, which is placed in the basement of the company's CEO Seiichiro Nishimoto's house, is pictured in Osaka, Japan April 26, 2017

    Those who need their own fallout shelter on short notice and seek a more affordable option than an underground hideaway are flocking to another company called Shelter Co.

    "Our shelters can be set up right inside the apartment, in a bedroom. They take about half a day to install and they’re way cheaper than an underground bunker. The demand for them has drastically increased lately. I don’t recall anything like that happening during the entire 55-year history of our company," Shelter Co CEO Seiichiro Nishimoto said.

    Originally Japanese people weren’t exactly in a hurry to get their own fallout shelters. However, as the US stepped up its bellicose rhetoric aimed at North Korea, it became increasingly apparent that South Korea and Japan will probably be the most likely targets of a North Korean retaliatory strike if the US decides to launch an attack on Pyongyang.

    Seiichiro Nishimoto, CEO of Shelter Co., poses wearing a gas mask at a model room for the company's nuclear shelters in the basement of his house in Osaka, Japan April 26, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
    Seiichiro Nishimoto, CEO of Shelter Co., poses wearing a gas mask at a model room for the company's nuclear shelters in the basement of his house in Osaka, Japan April 26, 2017

    "Previously we used to sell about 1-2 shelters a year. Now during April alone we sold 12 of them, and we’re currently processing about 500 orders," Nishimoto added.

    The Japanese have been reluctant to commission personal fallout shelters due to their relatively steep cost as even the smallest of them, with a capacity of 13 people, costs about $230,000. However, it appears that as the situation on the Korean Peninsula continues to deteriorate, Japanese people are becoming acutely aware of the fact that the age of “strategic patience”, as US Vice President Mike Pence put it, may indeed be over.

    Related:

    US Holds War Games With Japan, South Korea Amid DPRK Tensions
    Japan Proceeds With Controversial New US Air Base on Okinawa
    Secret NSA-Tokyo Collaboration Could Have Violated Japan's Constitution
    Tags:
    bomb shelter, threat, missiles, United States, South Korea, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok