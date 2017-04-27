Register
11:06 GMT +327 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Helsinki

    Finns Furious Over War Execution Scene, Drowned Refugee Boy on Anniversary Coins

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 22 0 0

    As Finland gets ready to celebrate the centenary of its independence, a commemorative coin depicting an execution scene from the Civil War has sparked fury and carved deep divisions among Finns, who still suffer the aftershocks of the strife. Another coin that raised Finns' eyebrows features a drowned refugee boy.

    Pupils in Kampala, Uganda
    © AFP 2017/ STUART PRICE
    Uganda Schools Well-to-Do Finland on Integration of Refugees
    The outrage triggered by the Civil War-themed scene, which depicts soldiers from the victorious White Guard executing Red Guard prisoners, forced the Finnish mint to withdraw the peculiarly partisan coin, the Finnish daily Hufvudstadsbladet reported.

    Finance Minister Petteri Orpo called on the Mint to retract the coin, calling its imagery "surprising" and "tasteless."

    "I don't understand how it conveys the spirit of Finland's 100th anniversary — in any way at all. I actually hope that this coin will be withdrawn," Petteri Orpo said in Parliament. "Finland is 100 years old, we are together, we are one nation. I simply don't understand," Orpo declared, apologizing for the incident, which struck a soft sport in the Finnish national psyche.

    ​Designer Ilkka Suppanen said that he was not aware of who was shooting who in the picture, which he chose to illustrate the Civil War as the largest challenge in the early days of Finland's independence. He also suggested that the idea was to stress that each coin had two sides, Finnish national broadcaster Yle reported.

    ​According to Finnish historian Sture Lindholm, the original photograph was probably staged, yet to use it in a commemorative coin was "distasteful" because it touched a very sensitive issue, Yle reported.

    The Transfiguration Cathedral in Rybinsk, on the right bank of the Volga. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    'Long-Lost' Finnish Art Masterpiece Found in Russian Museum
    During the Finnish Civil War (1918), the parliamentary White Guard, which was heavily supported by the German Empire as well as Swedish and Estonian volunteers, defeated the paramilitary Red Guard, which was supported by early Soviet Russia. The Civil War was a catastrophe for Finland, which lost around 36,000 people or 1.2 percent of the nation's total population.

    In the aftermath of the civil war, hundreds of Reds were executed, and thousands thrown into prison camps, where around 14,000 perished in captivity due to hunger and diseases such as the Spanish Flu. The camps and the executions, which were often carried out at random, left a deep impact on the minds of Finns, especially because they were largely ignored in the "White" interpretation of history. Therefore, White leader Carl Gustaf Mannerheim, who is revered as the father of the nation, still remains a divisive figure among Finns.

    The Mint divided the collection into five coins; each celebrating two decades of the Finnish independence. Incidentally, the Mint described the collection as a series that "tells the story of Finnish independence through its accomplishments and triumph over adversity."

    However, the final coin celebrating Finnish independence since the turn of the century also sparked an outrage. The coin headlined "Global Justice" portrays a rescue worker holding the dead body of three-year-old Syrian refugee Alan Kurdi, who drowned in the Mediterranean Sea in the autumn of 2015. Although the image made international headlines and became iconic, many Finns found it hard to associate it with the history of Finnish independence. The boy's family had intended to make its way to Canada.

    ​Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Finns' Fight Against Mandatory Swedish Clears Way for Russian
    Merry Burial! Finns Put Fun Into Funerals With Catchy Tunes
    Finns to Blow Up 'Mega Stalin,' 'KGB' Fireworks During New Year Festivities
    Fear-Stricken Finns Feel Uneasy About Real Estate Being Sold to Russians
    Tags:
    coins, civil war, Petteri Orpo, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok