US Blogger Makes Extraordinary Mash Ups of High Fashion and Classic Art (PHOTOS)

Rellas' funny fashion Instagram account contains all of his fine art "vandalism" and already has over 35,000 fans.

Paintings by Russian artists are quite often the object of Chris Rellas' collages.

#PradaMarfa in Ivan Shishkin's "View on the Outskirts of St. Petersburg." Публикация от CopyLab by Chris Rellas (@copylab) Янв 9 2017 в 1:43 PST

By fusing high fashion and elements of pop culture into classic masterpieces, he creates a humorous, sometimes mischievous juxtaposition.

In Rellas' account, copylab, you can see da Vinci's Vitruvian Man trying to carry all his shopping bags at once and La Belle Ferronnière wearing a Nike headband.

In his unique way, the blogger also educates his followers about some less famous pieces of art by placing pop stars and politicians into them! In his world, "Admiration" by William Bouguereau features Beyoncé's pregnancy picture that drove the Internet crazy in February and court jester Stańczyk by Jan Matejko suddenly turns into Donald Trump.