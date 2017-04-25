Register
19:43 GMT +325 April 2017
Live
    Search
    A mud-stained car

    Dirty Art: Russian Freestyle Artist Paints Masterpieces on Dirty Cars (PHOTOS)

    © Sputnik/ Ruslan Krivobok
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 13530

    Nikita Golubev, a talented self-taught artist from Moscow creates original paintings, but instead of canvases he uses… dirty cars! The more dirt, the better the "canvases" are. Looks like the owners whose cars haven’t been washed for ages have just received an excuse.

    Nikita has already become a local sensation: his Dirty Art has earned him popularity on social media and TV. Nikita first started painting "car graffiti" in the beginning of April, and he uploads his new "works" frequently to Instagram.

    #dirtycarart #carart #streetart#unique#alaprima #grafic #animalism #realism #bigbrush #bigformat #blackandwhite #proboynick

    Публикация от Nikita Golubev (@proboynick) Апр 22 2017 в 1:03 PDT

    The artist believes that his art cheers up not only passers-by, but also the vehicle owners, who now have a given a good reason for not washing their cars. One of the owners was so happy with his car's transformation so that he found Golubev and asked him to repeat the same picture in paints.

    #morningexercises #dustbrushing #instaart #newtecnique #owl

    Публикация от Nikita Golubev (@proboynick) Мар 31 2017 в 1:00 PDT

    Working with dust on the cars requires immense accuracy and  leaves no room for mistakes — once you erase the dirt you can't put it back on. Golubev creates his masterpieces with his hands while wearing gloves and sometimes uses a paint brush to draw the finer details.

    While one piece takes about half an hour of work, the search for proper "canvases" with "high-quality" mud consumes much more time. According to the artist, rear doors of light trucks like the GAZ Gazelle are the best.

    #dirtycarart #dïrty #streetart #unique #alaprima #grafic #animalism #realism #bigbrush #bigformat #blackandwhite

    Публикация от Nikita Golubev (@proboynick) Апр 11 2017 в 11:35 PDT

    Usually, Golubev creates his dirt car art early in the morning, when he can work quietly while the car owner is still having breakfast. Without a professional education, the artist relies on inspiration. Most often he paints exotic animals, signing them with his pseudonym, proboynick.

    Though his creations disappear quite quickly in real life, they continue living in social networks in the form of photos and videos.

    Related:

    Meet Pigcasso, a Hog With a Passion for Painting
    Graffiti Grannies Can! Over 65s Take Street Art by Storm in Portugal
    Tags:
    street art, dirt, dust, painting, art, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Guess Who's Back? Queen of the Tennis Court Maria Sharapova Returns to Action
    Guess Who's Back? Queen of the Tennis Court Maria Sharapova Returns to Action
    Sanctions
    The Science of Sanctions
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok