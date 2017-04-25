Register
16:41 GMT +325 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Amousement park

    An Amusement Park...for Mice! Sweden's 'Anonymouse' Strike Again

    © Photo: anonymouse_mmx / instagram
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 6910

    In late 2016, a mouse-sized "shop" and "restaurant" that popped up in the Swedish city of Malmö without further explanation made international headlines, only to be destroyed several weeks later. Recently, the artists behind the minuscule sights came back with an amusement park of the same murine size.

    Even before Malmö's "mouse quarter" was vandalized, the artists (who go by the moniker of Anonymouse) claimed themselves to be working on "the next thing" to be introduced in 2017. Apparently, the right time has now arrived. Last Sunday, Anonymouse opened the doors to an ankle-high amusement park, which they claimed to "welcome visitors of all ages."

    Despite its tiny size, the "amousement" park named Tjoffsan's Tivoli after a character in a novel by Astrid Lindgren, arguably Sweden's most famous children's author, features a full range of attractions.

    The miniature amusement park on Södra Förstadsgatan is as detailed as its predecessors and features a cat-shaped scary ride, a fortune teller named Madame Raclette (named after a sort of Swiss cheese), a side stall named Lucky Cheese, a tiny popcorn stand and mouse-sized portable toilets.

    The new rides attracted quite a crowd (although few if any of Malmö's four-legged residents), which spurred Anonymouse into continuing their spate of mouse-themed puns.

    "The opening of the Amousement park was met with some excitement by slightly larger visitors than expected. We apologize for the lack of personnel at certain hours, the management are working on a solution. Thank you for your interest and Cheese out!" Anonymouse wrote on Instagram.

    While the anonymous mouse-lovers' previous antics went viral and brought them international fame, the mouse enthusiasts did not believe the fairground's popularity would match that of the former "mouse quarter."

    "We don't think anything we'll do will ever get the same level of attention as the installation on Bergsgatan. It was literally featured around the world. However, so far the reception has been great, so we're not worried," Anonymouse told the Swedish news outlet The Local.

    In late 2016, the mouse shop and restaurant were opened on Malmö's major road Bergsgatan by unknown mouse enthusiasts. The former was called Noix de Vie (French for "Nuts of Life") and offered an assortment of nuts for local mice, whereas the latter bore the name of Il Topolino (Italian for "Mickey Mouse") and "sold" cheese and crackers to its rodent clientele. After less than three weeks in action, during which the eatery was actually visited by a living mouse, the premises were vandalized beyond recognition.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    For Your Paws Only: 'Anonymouse' Creates Tiny Shop for Mice in Sweden
    It's Raining Rats! Danish Football Hooligans Hurl Rodents at Copenhagen Players
    Rodent Alert! Rats Reside in Cult Monument in Finnish Capital
    Tags:
    amusement park, mice, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lords of the Seas: The World's Most Impressive Aircraft Carriers
    Lords of the Seas: The World's Most Impressive Aircraft Carriers
    Tour de France
    Tour de France
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok