Twitter Suspends Fake Account of Russian Deputy Ambassador to UN

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The fake twitter account of the Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN Vladimir Safronkov was suspended at the request of the Russian Mission, according to the representative.

"We pointed out the account is fake and took measures. The account was closed," the representative said.

@SafronkovRu was set up on Twitter alleging to belong to the Deputy Ambassador, but was denounced by the Russian mission as a fake.

Twitter said in a report that it suspended more than 630,000 user accounts from August 1, 2015 through December 31, 2016. The tech giant also has a longstanding policy of prohibiting the promotion of terrorism and violent extremism.