Sauces Are Extra? Ancient McDonald’s Condiment Fetches Big Bucks on eBay

The fast food chain sold the Szechuan sauce with chicken nuggets as a promotional item for the Disney movie "Mulan," which was released in 1998. One lucky (?) bidder apparently got to take home the small ramekin for a winning bid of $14,700.

The sauce’s eBay listing says, "I just bought a really old car, while cleaning it I found a packet of this sauce … After watching the recent episode of Rick and Morty I went online to see if it was worth anything. Turns out it was. Also this comes with a packet of wasabi as well."

Fans of "Rick and Morty," a show about mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his nephew Morty Smith and their zany misadventures in time travel, began appealing to bring back the sauce after Rick opened the show’s third season by saying the sauce would be at the center of his story arc, "even if takes nine seasons."

While foaming at the mouth, Rick says, "Nine more seasons until I get that dipping Szechuan sauce, or 97 more years, Morty!"

Fans also created several Change.org petitions to bring back the apparently popular sauce, with the largest featuring nearly 37,000 signatures.

McDonald’s spokesman Terri Hickey, told USA Today, "We never say never, because when our customers speak, we listen … And to paraphrase some of our most enthusiastic fans, our sauce is so good that it would be worth waiting 9 seasons or 97 years for."