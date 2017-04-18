Trump Hater Dies Happy After Hearing of US President's 'Impeachment'

In a typical instance of a white lie, a man at death's door was reported to have found solace after his former wife told him that Donald Trump was impeached.

Michael Garland Elliott, who died earlier this month in his home in Oregon at the age of 75, was no fan of Donald Trump, to say the least, and remained faithful to his anti-Trump stance until his last breath, even after ill health left him unable to communicate.

According to the obituary for Elliott published in The Oregonian, "Mike ran out of family long ago and is survived by his ex-wife and best friend, Teresa Elliott. Though their marriage ran aground, their friendship only grew stronger and hers was the last voice Mike heard."

Ms. Elliot proved to be instrumental in making her former husband's passing happier, by comforting him with a white lie. As Elliot lay dying, surrounded by friends and caregivers, he received a final phone call from his former spouse, who told him that Donald Trump had been impeached.

"And the last thing she said to him was 'Donald Trump has been impeached.' Upon hearing that he took his final, gentle breath, his earthly work concluded," Elliot's obituary said.

"I knew it was his very, very last moments. I knew that would bring him comfort and it did. He then took his final breath," Teresa Elliott told the New York Daily News, admitting that her former husband "hated Trump's guts."

Remarkably, she had no regrets about lying to her former husband in his last earthly moments.

"Oh God, no. If I could leave him with a happy piece of news then why wouldn't I?" Teresa Elliot said.

They did the right thing. No need for him to suffer going to the grave. Now, if we could all be so lucky. #RIP #Trump #MichaelGarlandElliott https://t.co/wyR1UJYDTc — Notorious V.️O.G👊🏾 (@NotoriousVOG) April 18, 2017

​Elliot's white lie seemed to be met with approval in social media, where users were found to support Teresa Elliot's ways, yet it is ultimately up to Trump to have a final say on this matter. So far, he did not seem to be keen on leaving his post and is very much still the US President. Also, his attitude towards "fake news" media remains unchanged.

The Fake Media (not Real Media) has gotten even worse since the election. Every story is badly slanted. We have to hold them to the truth! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2017

​

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!