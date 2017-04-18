Register
16:30 GMT +318 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    US President Donald Trump walks from Marine One upon his return to the White House in Washington, US, April 9, 2017.

    Trump Hater Dies Happy After Hearing of US President's 'Impeachment'

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 123 0 0

    One of US President Donald Trump's trademark features is his habit of referring to mainstream media as "fake news." Nevertheless, Trump remains one of the world's foremost newsmakers.

    Trump Mar-a-Lago
    © IsTrumpAtMarALago.org/Center for American Progress Action Fund
    ‘Nice Work Ethic’: Trump Has Spent More than Half of His Weekends At Mar-a-Lago
    In a typical instance of a white lie, a man at death's door was reported to have found solace after his former wife told him that Donald Trump was impeached.

    Michael Garland Elliott, who died earlier this month in his home in Oregon at the age of 75, was no fan of Donald Trump, to say the least, and remained faithful to his anti-Trump stance until his last breath, even after ill health left him unable to communicate.

    According to the obituary for Elliott published in The Oregonian, "Mike ran out of family long ago and is survived by his ex-wife and best friend, Teresa Elliott. Though their marriage ran aground, their friendship only grew stronger and hers was the last voice Mike heard."

    Ms. Elliot proved to be instrumental in making her former husband's passing happier, by comforting him with a white lie. As Elliot lay dying, surrounded by friends and caregivers, he received a final phone call from his former spouse, who told him that Donald Trump had been impeached.

    "And the last thing she said to him was 'Donald Trump has been impeached.' Upon hearing that he took his final, gentle breath, his earthly work concluded," Elliot's obituary said.

    "I knew it was his very, very last moments. I knew that would bring him comfort and it did. He then took his final breath," Teresa Elliott told the New York Daily News, admitting that her former husband "hated Trump's guts."

    Remarkably, she had no regrets about lying to her former husband in his last earthly moments.

    "Oh God, no. If I could leave him with a happy piece of news then why wouldn't I?" Teresa Elliot said.

    ​Elliot's white lie seemed to be met with approval in social media, where users were found to support Teresa Elliot's ways, yet it is ultimately up to Trump to have a final say on this matter. So far, he did not seem to be keen on leaving his post and is very much still the US President. Also, his attitude towards "fake news" media remains unchanged.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Sweden Hopes to Vanquish Trump With Star Photo Project, Diversity
    No Wall Necessary: 'Trump Effect' Eliminates Swedish Tourism to US
    Trump Emerges Unscathed From 'Brawl' With Swedish Feminists
    Tags:
    impeachment, fake news, obituary, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    First Color Images of Russian Empire by Pioneer Photographer Prokudin-Gorsky
    First Color Images of Russian Empire by Pioneer Photographer Prokudin-Gorsky
    Vested Interest
    Vested Interest
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok