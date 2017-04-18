Register
11:57 GMT +318 April 2017
Live
    Search
    An elderly woman walks on melted snow in Djurgaarden area in Stockholm on March 21, 2011

    Malnourished Geriatrics Stain Sweden's Welfare System

    © AFP 2017/ JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 11010

    Swedes, who take pride in their world-renowned welfare system, were surprised to learn that many elderly people in their country are in fact on the verge of starvation. Nearly 40,000 people in elderly care are suffering from malnutrition, according to Statistics Sweden.

    Migrants wait for a bus at the shared bus station of the northern Swedish town Haparanda and its Finnish twin town Tornio on the Swedish-Finnish border on September 21, 2015.
    © AFP 2017/ ANNE KAURANEN
    Swedes' Gifts to Migrants Tossed Away as Spa-Turned-Asylum Closes Down
    Among the 253,000 elderly people over 65 who receive home care or have been institutionalized, 15.6 percent are malnourished. In some municipalities, the number is one in four. This revelation is all the more surprising given the fact that Sweden was ranked first in the 2013 Global AgeWatch Index and is heralded as a role model in elderly care.

    "It's so uncalled for and so shameful that we have so many old people in Sweden who are not getting the food and nutrition they need. Once you are malnourished, the risk of dying is increased four-fold," Yngve Gustafson, a professor of geriatrics at Umeå University, told the Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet.

    Previously, Yngve Gustafson sounded the alarm together with National Food Agency director Annica Sohlström and called on staff in home care services to improve their competence with respect to elderly care and nutrition. Earlier this year, Gustafson spared no criticism when he claimed that elderly Swedes were "starving to death."

    Meat
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Swap Meat: Swedes Ponder Tax on Flesh-Eaters to Help Environment
    A subsequent test by the Swedish national broadcaster SVT revealed that one of the rations served at a retirement home in the city of Skellefteå only contained 300 calories, which is a fifth of the daily requirement for a 80-year-old woman.

    "Malnutrition in the elderly suppresses the immune system, making one depressed and prone to getting infections, losing muscle mass and running a higher risk of falling and injuring themselves," Yngve Gustafson told SVT.

    Yngve Gustafson is known in Sweden from the television programs "Sweden's best retirement homes" and "Sweden's best assisted living" aired by SVT. His suggestion is to scrap general rations and replace them with individual nutrition plans.

    Old Swedish men
    © Flickr/ Old Swedish men
    Survey Reveals Swedes' Working Life Expectancy Longer Than in Anywhere in EU
    Health and Social Affairs Minister Åsa Regnér told Svenska Dagbladet the number of malnourished elderly was terrifying.

    "I follow these issues daily and think we have to intensify our efforts further," Åsa Regnér said, voicing hopes that the government's plans to increase staffing in retirement homes will improve the diets of older Swedes. According to Regnér, employing more nutritionists is an important measure.

    "Dietitians are a key group in increasing the expertise and quality of food and meals for the elderly," she said.

    Like its Nordic peers, Sweden is an ageing country; its demographics are characterized by birthrates which are insufficient to maintain a constant population size. In recent decades, the widening demographic gap has been largely plugged by a constant influx of immigrants.

    In 2015, 25.5 percent of the Swedish population of 10 million was over 60 years of age, and their percentage is expected to rise to almost 30 percent by 2050, largely due to a rising life expectancy. At present, the life expectancy in Sweden is among the highest in the world, with 79.9 years for men and 83.7 years for women.


    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Live Long and Prosper: Swedes Might Work Until 75 to Support Migration
    No Rest for the Bored: Elderly Swedes Continue Working After Retirement
    Rags to Riches: Cash-Strapped Afghanistan Seals Deal on Sumptuous Swedish Estate
    Swedes Wheel Out Driverless Trucks on World's Safest Roads
    Tags:
    nutrition, health, elderly, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Easter service at Christ the Savior Cathedral
    Easter Celebration in Russia and Around the World
    Vested Interest
    Vested Interest
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok