Register
04:23 GMT +318 April 2017
Live
    Search
    setting sun is reflected on the surface of the Salton Sea in the Southern California desert

    Global Warming: March Heat Burns Record as Scientists Warn Time Running Out

    © AP Photo/ Reed Saxon
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 68 0 0

    A new study suggests that actions must be taken now to limit the effects of global warming, as humanity has just ten years to begin the process of balancing out Earth’s climate. It’s a warning brought home by just-released reports showing that March was the second-hottest month since record keeping began.

    Following reports that February was the second hottest month, and before that January was the third hottest, since temperature record-keeping began in 1850, additional warnings have been released by the scientific community, which include recommendations on how to go about stopping, and potentially reversing, the process of global warming, as detailed by Climate Central.

    Global warming
    © Photo: Pixabay
    'Truly Uncharted Territory': Climate Change Surpasses Human Understanding

    The International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) has completed a paper published by Nature Communications documenting the necessary moves that must be implemented to stave off the threat of increasingly hot temperatures on the surface of the planet, a result of global warming brought about by human-induced climate change, according to Ecowatch.com.

    Last year was the hottest year recorded and, while 2017 is on track to come close — due to the lingering effects of last year's El Niño — no one who understands the overwhelming data can dispute that the effects of unchecked global warming will have catastrophic consequences for humanity.

    "If there is one thing the record of past climate events teaches us is that [current] unabated fossil fuel burning will have severe and long-lasting consequences," said Richard Zeebe, a paleoclimate researcher at the University of Hawaii, according to Climate Central.

    Meteorological records detailing worldwide temperature averages dating back some 137 years have been brought into play by NASA, which reported Friday that March 2017 was 2.02°F (1.12°C) warmer than the average temperatures recorded in the period between 1951 and 1980, a close second place, behind only March 2016, which was 2.29°F (1.27°C) above average.

    According to the IIASA study, the current level of atmospheric carbon dioxide, the gas creating the greenhouse effect increasing temperatures on Earth, is currently at unprecedented levels, and if not checked could reach levels not seen since core samples revealed similar figures some 50 million years ago. At those levels, according to the report, humanity would find existence difficult.

    During that paleontological epoch, life on Earth was very different.

    "The early Eocene was much warmer than today: global mean surface temperature was at least 10°C (18°F) warmer than today," said Dana Royer, a paleoclimate researcher at Wesleyan University and co-author of the new paper.

    Atmospheric carbon dioxide has been on the increase since the dawn of the Industrial Revolution. Using late-18th century soil samples, scientists and climatologists measured carbon dioxide levels at the time averaging about 280 parts per million (ppl). Now, those same levels are at least 400 ppm, a statistical benchmark according to Scientific American, with the expectation of reaching 410 ppm in just the next few weeks.

    Good Luck With That: Trump Signs Exec Order to Gut Obama Climate Policy

    Those numbers are not expected to decrease without some kind of intervening action on the part of humanity, in the form of a shift in the behavior of people, corporations and countries. Some of those actions are listed in the IIASA paper, entitled Pathways for Balancing CO2 Emissions and Sinks.

    Among suggestions are a reduction of the global use of fossil fuel to less than 25 percent of the world's energy supply, down from its current lofty peak of 95 percent. Also recommended to decrease emissions is an increase of carbon sinks in the form of forests, especially by ending the practice of clearcutting.

    Renewable energies, including solar, hydropower, wind, and bioenergy sources must also increase globally by at least five percent annually, for at least the next five years, according to the IIASA report.

    Of the last 17 hottest recorded years on Earth, 16 have been in the 21st century, as recorded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which has announced that it will release new global climate data April 19, expected to to parallel the recent NASA findings.

    Related:

    EU Climate Change Group: 2016 Hottest Year Ever
    Paris Climate Deal Helps Boost Investments in Clean Energy - UN Adviser
    Putin Could Persuade Trump Climate Change Not 'Hoax' – Ex-Presidential Nominee
    Tags:
    renewable energy, fossil fuels, sustainability, wind turbine, wind farm, geothermal power, solar power, carbon emissions, global warming, climate change, catastrophe, climate change, NASA, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Earth
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Prime Minister attend Easter service at Christ the Savior Cathedral
    Easter Celebration in Russia and Around the World
    Vested Interest
    Vested Interest
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok