Insane Costumes and 25-Meter Puddle: Skiing Contest in Russia (PHOTOS)

In 2017, "Gornoluzhnik" was held for the tenth time. The name of the crazy contest comes from a mixture of Russian words "gornolyzhnik" (downhill skier) and "luzha" (a puddle), pointing to the main feature of the event — the 25-meter-long puddle.

Публикация от 😽🐼😻🐶🐰🐙🐴🐺🐬🐘🐎🐩🐕🐈🦄🐧 (@shihaleeva_foto) Апр 16 2017 в 10:23 PDT

Победа в номинации "Мини-бикини"🤘🌸 #горнолужник2017 #горнолужник Публикация от Виктория Дойна (@victoriadoina) Апр 16 2017 в 6:50 PDT Еще немного #горнолужник #зимнийгорнолужник Публикация от Мария Околелова 😜 (@masha_oks) Апр 16 2017 в 7:46 PDT

According to the rules, participants have to wear unusual costumes and descend down the track trying to escape the puddle or at least to get out of it as dry as possible.

#бобролог #горнолужник 2017 #краснаямашина #кгбссср Публикация от Виктор (@biryukoff1977) Апр 16 2017 в 4:51 PDT #Горнолужник2017 #горнолужник #бобровыйлог #закрытиесезона#69 Публикация от Николай (@razdelishin_n.s) Апр 16 2017 в 5:03 PDT

It's up to you to decide what's crazier, the contest itself or its participants in their absolutely inconceivable outfits.

Публикация от 😽🐼😻🐶🐰🐙🐴🐺🐬🐘🐎🐩🐕🐈🦄🐧 (@shihaleeva_foto) Апр 16 2017 в 3:52 PDT

Despite being held at the same time as Easter, the competition was very popular among the participants and the audience, judging by the pictures and videos published on social networks. According to the organizers, 90 daredevils of all ages tried to conquer the puddle this year, but only six of them managed to do it without getting wet.