Register
20:49 GMT +317 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Insane Costumes and 25-Meter Puddle: Skiing Contest in Russia

    Insane Costumes and 25-Meter Puddle: Skiing Contest in Russia (PHOTOS)

    © Photo: Youtube / IronStail
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 220 0 0

    The Russian city of Krasnoyarsk celebrated the outgoing ski season in a very odd way. On April 16, the city park “Bobrovy log” (“Beaver den”) hosted "Gornoluzhnik," a fun annual competition among downhill skiers and snowboarders who try to jump over the 25-meter puddle.

    In 2017, "Gornoluzhnik" was held for the tenth time. The name of the crazy contest comes from a mixture of Russian words "gornolyzhnik" (downhill skier) and "luzha" (a puddle), pointing to the main feature of the event — the 25-meter-long puddle.

    Победа в номинации "Мини-бикини"🤘🌸 #горнолужник2017 #горнолужник

    Публикация от Виктория Дойна (@victoriadoina) Апр 16 2017 в 6:50 PDT

    Еще немного #горнолужник #зимнийгорнолужник

    Публикация от Мария Околелова 😜 (@masha_oks) Апр 16 2017 в 7:46 PDT

    According to the rules, participants have to wear unusual costumes and descend down the track trying to escape the puddle or at least to get out of it as dry as possible.

    #бобролог #горнолужник 2017 #краснаямашина #кгбссср

    Публикация от Виктор (@biryukoff1977) Апр 16 2017 в 4:51 PDT

    #Горнолужник2017 #горнолужник #бобровыйлог #закрытиесезона#69

    Публикация от Николай (@razdelishin_n.s) Апр 16 2017 в 5:03 PDT

    It's up to you to decide what's crazier, the contest itself or its participants in their absolutely inconceivable outfits.

    Доброе воскресное утро! Всем отличного настроения #горнолужник #иксыбар #бобролог

    Публикация от Бар Иксы.г.Красноярск.xxxxxbar (@x.x.x.x.x.bar) Апр 15 2017 в 10:46 PDT

    Участники соревнований))) один из них прошел бассейн 👍#горнолужник2017

    Публикация от Юлия Дунаева (@y_dunaeva) Апр 16 2017 в 3:19 PDT

    Despite being held at the same time as Easter, the competition was very popular among the participants and the audience, judging by the pictures and videos published on social networks. According to the organizers, 90 daredevils of all ages tried to conquer the puddle this year, but only six of them managed to do it without getting wet.

    Related:

    Jet Skiers Ride Waves with Orcas
    This Moose is Not a Big Fan of Snowboarding
    Tags:
    snowboarding, skiing, fun, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Easter service at Christ the Savior Cathedral
    Easter Celebration in Russia and Around the World
    Vested Interest
    Vested Interest
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok