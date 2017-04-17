Register
16:16 GMT +317 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Guitarist

    Merry Burial! Finns Put Fun Into Funerals With Catchy Tunes

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 6010

    In recent years, Finns' funeral tastes have evolved. While memorial services of old used to be accompanied by funeral marches by Händel or Bach, today's funerals may well feature more uplifting tunes.

    The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. Gothic drag. And they appear to be in the parade for a reason - to fulfill a dying wish - this is a real funeral procession - in 1991 - AIDS had people dropping left and right
    © Flickr/ David Prasad
    Matters of Grave Importance: Swedes Go for Gender-Neutral Funerals
    The latest trend to embrace more optimistic funeral music among Finns has been met with reluctance from church officials, who are not particularly excited about the fashion. They fear it may undermine the sanctity of the ceremony. Relatives, however, are defending their desire for more entertaining music by noting that they would like to honor the deceased with their favorite songs.

    According to church music director Anne-Marie Grundstén from the Finnish city of Pori, who recently defended his doctoral thesis on funeral music to crown her nearly 40-year career, the style of funeral music has changed over the years, to reflect the public's desire for more catchy melodies. A popular example is the song "Joutsenlaulu" ("Swan Song") by the Finnish rock band Yö ("Night"). As a supporter of traditional funeral music, she disapproves of worldly tunes in church.

    Of late, the Church of Finland has been wavering on the topic of which music is considered appropriate for one's passing. There are no universal rules, and every church music director is allowed to make the decision himself or herself. According to Anne-Marie Grundstén, the more mundane desires do not necessarily have to be fulfilled in church.

    "If an ecclesiastical burial is chosen, a priest and a church music director should be present. No priest is expected to change his or her ecclesiastical speech. The same should be true for the music," Anne-Marie Grundstén told Finnish national broadcaster Yle.

    The Woodland Cemetery, Stockholm, Sweden
    © Holger.Ellgaard
    Grave Anxiety: Swedish Church Resists Strained Swedish Undertakers' Appeals
    However, Anne-Marie Grundstén does not advocate a comprehensive ban on worldly music in church. According to her, some sort of compromise may most often be found. She, herself has never refused to play a song. If a song is perceived to be unsuitable for church because of the lyrics, it could always be presented in an instrumental variation. If a church musician and the bereaved cannot find a common language, a church soloist can always be invited.

    "We church musicians are graduates of the Church Music Department at the Sibelius Academy, not the department for jazz, folk or school music. You have to keep that in mind," Anne-Marie Grundstén.

    Her own non-ecclesiastical favorite pick, though, is Karjalan Kunnailla ("On Karelia's Hills"), which is a Finnish folk song composed by Valter Juva in 1902. Incidentally, the anthem of Russia's Republic of Karelia was derived from this song.

    In the past decade, however, the "metal mass," where traditional hymns are adapted to a heavy metal style, has become a popular phenomenon. Since 2006, when it was first held, the metal mass has attracted thousands of people, predominantly youth. This is ascribed to the worldwide popularity of Finnish heavy metal, which features bands such as Nightwish, HIM and Apocalyptica.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Yee-Haw! Stick-Horse Equestrianism Becomes Popular Finnish Fad
    Finnish Mailmen Cruise With Booze as Postal Service Starts Beer Deliveries
    The Great White Hop: Bunny Sports Sweep Scandinavia
    Tags:
    funeral, music, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Meet Miss Russia-2017 Pageant Beauties
    Meet Miss Russia-2017 Pageant Beauties
    FBI Reality Show Cartoon
    James Comey, the Next Kim Kardashian?
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok