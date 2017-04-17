Register
11:43 GMT +317 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Kaninhoppning

    The Great White Hop: Bunny Sports Sweep Scandinavia

    © Photo: Youtube / KSF Video
    Life
    Get short URL
    223112

    For those who enjoy equestrianism, but are somewhat short on funds, rabbit jumping is a welcome alternative. The popular sport, which originated in Sweden, is beginning to sweep Scandinavia.

    Jumping with a hobby horse
    © Photo: Rigtan
    Yee-Haw! Stick-Horse Equestrianism Becomes Popular Finnish Fad
    Rabbit jumping has become a serious sport in Sweden and elsewhere in Scandinavia. It gives bunny-owners an opportunity to develop a bond with their pets, who utilize their natural propensity for hopping. Over several decades, this activity has evolved; its rules were initially based on horse jumping, but were later reformed to better suit rabbits. All breeds are allowed to compete; however, smaller breeds (under two kilograms) might have problems jumping over long obstacles due to their diminutive size.

    There are four events in rabbit jumping: straight run, bumpy track, high jump and long jump. In straight run and bumpy track, the goal is to complete the run fastest, with as few penalties as possible. The rabbit wears a harness, with its owner walking next to it during the performance. In high jump and long jump, world records stand at 105 centimeters and 300 centimeters accordingly.

    The past week-end, a Finnish national championship in rabbit jumping was held in the town of Halikko in southern Finland. Participants are divided into four different leagues, from rookie to elite, the Finnish daily Hufvudstadsbladet reported.

    Meat
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Swap Meat: Swedes Ponder Tax on Flesh-Eaters to Help Environment
    According to rabbit-owner Henna Vihersaari, the training of rabbit is in many respects similar to the competition.

    "You can, for example, put two or three hurdles one after the other and let the bunny familiarize himself with them in peace. The rabbits are often quite eager animals, and sometimes they hop over obstacles right away. Others, however, tend to lure their rabbits with tasty morsels," Henna Vihersaari said.

    According to Vihersaari, rabbit jumping is still a fledgling branch in Finland. The Finnish Rabbit Jumpers Association, which was founded in 2004, has about 80 members, which is not at all bad for a niche sport. At present, its activities are mainly concentrated in southern Finland; however, some enthusiasts exist even in Ostrobothnia and the Åland archipelago.

    ​Bunny hopping originated in Sweden in the 1970s, and the Swedish Finnish Rabbit Jumpers Association numbers some 700 members. A similar organization was established in the early 2000s in Norway. In the 2010s, bunny hopping mushroomed in popularity, and was introduced to the US, Australia and New Zealand.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Rodent Alert! Rats Reside in Cult Monument in Finnish Capital
    Finnish Nature-Lovers Lining Up to Pay to Live as Shepherds
    Finnish Company Making Money Out of Fresh Nordic Air
    Celebrity Bear Makes Stout Debut at Finnish Art Gallery
    Tags:
    show, rabbit, Scandinavia, Sweden, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      michael
      maybe this is the future of the olympics? :)
    • Reply
      Bobbleheads
      Its incredible the wallenburgs press has turned Sweden into impotent very PC bunny and ayrab lovers. Dem khazi must be having some unknown quantum physics knowledge.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Meet Miss Russia-2017 Pageant Beauties
    Meet Miss Russia-2017 Pageant Beauties
    FBI Reality Show Cartoon
    James Comey, the Next Kim Kardashian?
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok