Long Journey Ends: World's Oldest Person Dies at 117 in Italy

Morano, who held the title of world's oldest person and was the last surviving person to be born in the 19th century, passed away in her armchair in Verbania, Italy, according to Dr. Carlo Bava, who was contacted by the woman's caretaker.

"She had an extraordinary life, and we will always remember her strength to move forward in life," the mayor of Verbania was quoted as saying by Italian media.

Morano, the eldest of eight children in her family, outlived all of her younger siblings. She was bed-bound during her latest years, the only reason she finally agreed to have a full-time caretaker.

​Morano's first love died in World War I, and she left her second husband during the Fascist era of Italy, just before the start of World War II.

Morano "abandoned the husband in the Fascist era, when women were supposed to be very submissive," Bava said in an interview in 2015. "She was always very decisive."

In an interview last year, Morano speculated that her incredible longevity was a result of her diet.

"I eat two eggs a day, and that's it. And cookies. But I do not eat much because I have no teeth," she told her interviewer. Her dietary regime has become a research point for the medical and scientific worlds.

Morano has been awarded a Guinness World Records certificate declaring her to be the oldest person alive. Now this title will presumably pass on to Violet Brown of Jamaica, who turned 117 on March 10, according to the Gerontology Research Group, a US body that tracks supercentenarians, or people aged 110 or older.