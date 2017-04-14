Russia, Syria to Make First Joint Film 'Palmyra' - Russian Culture Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — This will be the first movie collaboration between Russia and Syria.

© Sputnik/ Michael Alaeddin Moscow Hopes Damascus to Agree on Hosting UN Palmyra Demining Mission

"The agreement between Russian company Proline-media and Syrian Shaghaf on creation of the joint Russian-Syrian feature film "Palmyra" will be signed in Russian Culture Ministry on April 17," the statement on ministry's website read.

Russian Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad, famous Syrian actress and film producer Sulaf Fawakherji and the author of the plot Ivan Bolotnikov will participate in the meeting.

The film will tell the story of a doctor in Russian Republic of Dagestan, whose life was suddenly ruined when his wife secretly ran away to Syria with their two little daughters.