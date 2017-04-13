Register
01:28 GMT +313 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Cables connect server racks

    Illicit Photos of US Marines Up for Sale on Dark Web

    © AP Photo/ Martial Trezzini
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 52 0 0

    The internet never forgets: gigabytes of illicit photographs of mostly female US service members are now available for sale on the dark web, after they were discovered and removed from the public internet.

    Lurking just below the surface of the portion of the internet that 95 percent of the world's online population uses to buy things, say things and create things is the dark web, a vast data archive of web pages that Google and other search engines don't see, and that can only be accessed if you have the password, or know the URL.

    US Marines work atop an F/A-18 at the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group boneyard in Tucson, Ariz
    © AP Photo/ Matt York
    Marines Punished in Facebook Nude Photo Scandal, Dozens More Under Investigation

    Like some speakeasy requiring the secret phrase to enter, an enormous wonderland of private networks, proprietary databases and generally illegal commerce is available, if you know where to look.

    Now, what appear to be foreign-based web jockeys posing as US military service members are attempting to sell the explicit photo sets of mostly female US service members that were first circulated for free via a private Marines United Facebook page before being spotted and taken down.

    Directing requests for the illicit photos to a dark web commercial platform called AlphaBay, the formerly share-only Marines United community has gone for-profit, according to the Daily Beast, which has conducted in-depth research into the ongoing incident.

    A member of the now-deleted Marines United Facebook group known as Quade Norush recently took matters into their own hands, however, by making certain that the illicit content would stay free, as was the original intent.

    Claiming to be operating out of principle, the Norush entity posted, "people in this group are spamming others for money. That's not how this works. So I'm gonna be the good guy and just put the links out there. Journalists and badge bunnys can [expletive deleted]. Enjoy you filthy animals and stay frosty."

    Norush included in his post a link to a zip file named "Girls of Marines United," said to include some 32 gigabytes of photos, videos and webcam recordings from the original Marines United archive.

    Many internet entrepreneurs have nonetheless attempted to make money off the scandal.

    Black Hats, White Hats & The Dark Web, A Quick Guide Through Cyberspace
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Black Hats, White Hats and the Dark Web: A Quick Guide Through Cyberspace

    As a source reportedly told the Daily Beast, "The Marines United controversy is not only spawning copycat pages, but also a subset of pages built to exploit service members trying to view the photos."

    "Marines United 214 [a spinoff from the original Marines United Facebook page] seems to specialize in trying to monetize the scandal, requesting money from any commenter who asks for access to ‘the drive,'" the source added. "There's evidence that this page existed before the controversy, and changed its name afterwards to attract those interested."

    AlphaBay is a below-the-radar anonymous retail front, similar to Amazon but with largely illegal content, including weapons, drugs, information and, naturally, tons of pornography.

    The migration of the illicit material, the subject of an ongoing Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) investigation that has so far seen two Marines disciplined while 15 more await judgement, has been the subject of major hand-wringing within the US military establishment.

    As reported by Sputnik, General Glenn Walters, the assistant commandant of the Marine Corps, previously attempted to spin the relatively minor punishments for the wide-ranging scandal into a feel-good story, stating, "This is a good news story because we've got commanders taking action to police up their people for their online behavior."

    But the moves made by the US military to limit or end the ongoing culture of misogyny and sexism within the ranks, even up to the top brass, appears to be resulting in the exact opposite outcome, as files continue to be shared, spread and now offered for sale to the highest bidder.

    Related:

    Hundreds of Marines Investigated for Sharing Nude Photos of Women Soldiers on FB
    Not Just The Marines: Nude Photo Scandal Sweeps Entire Pentagon
    US Marines Pull Nude Photo Content From Facebook, Move it to Snapchat
    Tags:
    nude photos, dark web, Facebook, Marines United, Internet, Pentagon, US military, US Marine Corps, Earth, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    Top stories

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Int'l Day of Human Space Flight: A Look at the First Trip to Space
    Int'l Day of Human Space Flight: A Look at the First Trip to Space
    Trick or Treat
    Trick or Treat
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok