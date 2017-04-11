Register
    Passengers on an airplane

    So Bad, It's Funny: Internet Reacts to United Airlines' Scandal With Humor

    452762

    On Sunday, United Airlines' staff and police manhandled a passenger off an overbooked flight after he refused to leave the plane voluntarily. Besides the mass outbreak of anger directed at United on the Internet since then, the incident has met with a hurricane of jokes.

    On April 9, an innocent passenger was forcibly removed from United Flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville. Several videos of the incident were shared through social media, which not only touched a raw nerve on the Internet and have caused a massive uproar among users.

    The original thread on Reddit, complemented with a video of the passenger returning to the plane all bloodied and confused, became crazily popular in no time.

    ​The site's users started to publish countless videos with headlines related to the case. Among few reports on United Airlines' scandals that happened earlier, people shared scenes from films (like "Meet the Parents") and TV series ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and "The Muppet Show") involving similar situations, which could have happened on the United Flights.

    Many Hollywood stars couldn't stay indifferent to the scandal. American actor Niko Nicotera joked about a new feature of the airline's app.

    ​Filmmaker Joss Whedon‏ also published a couple of humorous tweets:

    ​"For the comfort and safety of the other passengers, please remember we will be resorting to cannibalism BY GROUP NUMBER" #united

    More sarcasm followed from Josh Gad, an American actor best known for voicing Olaf in Frozen:

    ​Since the incident won everyone's attention, United Airlines issued a statement, in which the company's CEO Oscar Munoz apologized for "having to re-accommodate these customers." However, it seems that Internet users were not satisfied with it and trolled it, too.

    After the incident was discussed on Jimmy Kimmel's show, people started to come up with suggestions of modified mottos for the airline, accompanied with #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos hashtag that has been insanely trending on Twitter.

      Korz53
      Stop flying United Airlines for one mouth ..... i meant one month.

      That will get their attention better then hummer.... No i meant humor.
    • Reply
      avatar
      dump neocon trump
      Some reporter should investigate that "random" selection of people to take off of the plane. Sputnik didn't report it, but the plane was "overbooked" because United was transporting a flight crew at the last minute. To make it worse, this was done because United claimed there was no other way to transport that flight crew. I find that hard to believe for an airline.

      www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-04-11/united-ceo-defends-staffs-violent-reaccomodation-belligerent-passe
    • Reply
      NATOisEVIL
      Nothing shocks me when it comes to the "great America", either it is innocent passengers being dragged off a plane or innocent poor farmers on the other side of the globe being bombed and killed.
