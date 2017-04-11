Register
17:38 GMT +311 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Jumping with a hobby horse

    Yee-Haw! Stick-Horse Equestrianism Becomes Popular Finnish Fad

    © Photo: Rigtan
    Life
    Get short URL
    123721

    As odd as it may sound, hobbyhorse riding has become a popular sport among Finnish kids, adolescents and even grown-ups. Finns galloping around with stick-horses have become the subject of a new documentary which is set to be screened at festivals across the globe.

    Katariina Räikkönen
    © Photo: Katariina Räikkönen instagram
    Prime Minister for a Day: Finnish Girl Takes Over Finland
    In the past decade, hobbyhorse riding has developed from a niche fad to a nationwide craze, involving tens of thousands of young Finns, mostly girls. Compared to real equestrianism, an expensive pastime, hobbyhorse riding involves almost no expenses and is a much more democratic form of amusement.

    The hobbyhorse culture involves both hand embroidery, as your garden variety toy horse is created manually, and a certain level of agility, since the riders are expected to perform both the role of a rider and that of a horse to manage a realistic performance.

    In Finland, Alisa Aarniomäki has been credited with successfully promoting toy horse riding to the level of a nationwide hobby. Aarniomäki, who previously tried riding real horses, found making and riding hobbyhorses a wonderful way to express herself. Ever since, she has been filming her hobby and posting pics and videos on social media, Finnish national broadcaster Yle reported.

    Predictably, Aarniomäki received a lot of negative feedback, especially in the beginning. Many fellow Finns wondered why she kept doing such idiocy, while she admitted to having been pelted with rocks during her "equestrian" toy rides in the forest.

    In 2016, several hundred equestrian enthusiasts marched through central Helsinki with their hobbyhorses, shouting "respect the hobbyhorses!" Additionally, Finnish hobbyhorse riding championships have been organized since 2012 and involve both hurdle jumping and concourse.

    ©Kaarentalli Keppihevosratsastus on ollut nousussa Suomessa 2000-luvun alusta. Keppihevosille tehdään yhä hienompia varusteita ja ratsastus on muuttunut yhä realistisemmaksi. Talli muuttuu suuremmaksi ja aidommaksi hevoskatraan lisääntyessä. Yhdessä ystävien kanssa on mukavaa ratsastaa, ja se kehittää niin kuntoa kuin kädentaitojakin. Suomessa keppihevostalleja on arviolta yli tuhat, mutta tarkkaa määrää on mahdotonta sanoa, sillä koko ajan joku lopettaa tai perustaa uuden tallin. Kaikkia näistä talleista ei tietenkään ole netissä. Täällä on arviolta (vuonna 2014) n.300 tallia. Keppihevosia kutsutaan monella eri nimityksellä, esimerkiksi "keppari", "kepru", ja jos kyseessä on poni, voidaan sitä sanoa myös keppiponiksi. Keppareille voi rakentaa ihan realistisen tallin, esim. leikkimökkiin, varastoon, latoon tai melkein mihin vain vajaan. Keppareiden varusteisiin kuuluu myös oikeiden hevosten varusteista poikkeava turpapussi. Turpapussi tarkoittaa pientä pussia, joka laitetaan hevosen päähän suojaamaan roiskeita uittamisen (eli kahlaamisen) ajaksi, jottei pää kastuisi ja homehtuisi. Lisäksi oikeilla hevosilla käytettävät muut varusteet — kuten martingaali, rintaremmi ja gramaanit — ovat keppihevosilla yhä yleisempiä ja taitavammin valmistettuja…Wikiteksti osa 3 #kepparitkunniaan #keppihevonen #keppari #tb #hästäg #kepru #estekuva

    Публикация от Kepparit kunniaan! (@kepparitkunniaan) Окт 29 2014 в 10:39 PDT

    Finns' quirky love of toy horses was recently captured in a film, Hobbyhorse Revolution, directed by Selma Vilhunen. Vilhunen argued that there was much to admire in the hobbyhorse community, which allegedly had a "powerful internal democracy."

    Hobbyhorse Revolution made its Finnish debut on March 31, after winning two main prizes at the Tampere Film Festival in March. The movie's international premiere will be at the Vision du Réel Festival in Nyon, Switzerland on April 23, followed by its North American premiere at HotDocs in Toronto, Canada on May 3.

    Remarkably, though, Finnish viewing figures of Hobby Horse Revolution remain rather modest. Producer Sanna Kultanen told Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat that the film only attracted less than 600 spectators during the premiere weekend.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Finns Mull Co-Housing Male, Female Conscripts to Boost Equality, Morale
    Finns Win Health Aficionados' Hearts With Wholesome Shroom-Laced Coffee
    Finns to Blow Up 'Mega Stalin,' 'KGB' Fireworks During New Year Festivities
    Finns Find Steaming Hot Way to Fight Alzheimer's Disease
    Finns to Ride E-Cars and Bikes to Help Gov't Achieve Carbon Neutrality
    Fastidious Finns to Fertilize Fields With Festival-Goers' Urine
    Burning Fat for a Better World: Finns to Convert Grease Waste Into Diesel Fuel
    Thousands of Finns Pack Their Sleeping Bags to Admire Mother Nature
    Finnish Nature-Lovers Lining Up to Pay to Live as Shepherds
    Tags:
    horse racing, hobby, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    Top stories

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    Looking for Trouble
    Looking for Trouble
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok