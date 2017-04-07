Register
19:35 GMT +307 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Scrooge McDuck and Money

    Those Strange Rich People: Netizens Reveal Weirdest Fat Cats

    © Photo: Youtube/Karishma M
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 4611

    Reddit users discovered the things moneybags do that ordinary people don't even know exist. A discussion kicked off April 5 on the social platform has already gained over 22,000 comments, some of which are truly odd.

    The user under the nickname Djcard1 published a question: "What is an activity the ultra-rich partake in that regular people don't even know exists?" on AskReddit. In response, the network's users sent thousands of examples of the unusual hobbies and preferences of millionaires.

    British pound
    © Photo: PIxabay
    Classes to Masses: Brexit Takes Toll on 400,000 British Millionaires
    Super-rich people are known for their expensive taste and snobby hobbies. Some wealthy families dart off abroad just for shopping or even for a dinner. "I hear of wealthy Londoners (or nearby) who simply jump in their helicopter and fly to Paris for an evening meal, then come home again," one of the users wrote.

    Other ultra-rich people, on the contrary, prefer to organize their favorite leisure time activities at home. "The CEO for a company I used to work for put a giant tank (pool) with a submerged "sunken ship" inside of it in his backyard so that he could scuba dive around in it," RedBarnGuy revealed.

    According to Pelican737, using the term "summer" as a verb also fits the weird things millionaires do. "We're going to summer in the Hamptons, i.e., move to another location for the summer, presumably another residence that they also own," Minuteman_d explained.

    Ocean Cities
    © Photo: Youtube/seasteading
    Real Utopia: The World's First Floating City May Be Built in the Pacific (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
    Some millionaires use seasonal furniture, other users noted. ""I used to be a general contractor and one of my clients would hire me and my crew to put away and clean the wrought iron ‘winter' lawn furniture, about 40 pieces in all, and then clean, sand, and re-stain the ‘summer' (teak) lawn furniture and set it out," user Mullinerparkward shared his experience.

    "Well, it's getting on into April so we better get the spring couches and chaise lounges out of storage, and swap out the winter dining table and china for the spring set. Better get out all the matching drapes, too," another user joked.

    No surprise, many users recalled rich people who have different nannies, helpers and other stuff to do things for them and their kids. "Met a cool young girl at my college — she was like a princess — she said that was the closest English word to describe her status. Before coming to school, she had never dressed herself, bathed herself, walked up or down stairs without a maid holding her hand… I initially found this out when I heard her ask someone for help going down a flight of, like, 6 stairs," Seeteethree wrote.

    Ivanka Trump, left, daughter of President Donald Trump, dances with her husband Jared Kushner at the Liberty Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington.
    © AP Photo/ Patrick Semansky
    Shocker: Financial Docs Reveal a White House Packed with the Super-Rich
    Some users wrote that they've met millionaires who build bomb shelters or buy land so no one can develop it, just to keep unwanted people away. Buying real pieces of art to outmatch other rich families is also a common thing, according to netizens. Some don't mind to shell out big bucks for a home library not for reading, but for the reputation.

    "I worked in a bookstore in New York, which was located in a block of luxury apartments. One day we had a couple. They told that they just moved in and need to buy a pile of books to beautifully arrange a home library. They instructed us what types of books they need. But for the most part, basing on our recommendations, they bulk-bought those books which would show their guests how intelligent and well-read they are. They paid us 25,000 dollars just to show someone that they have a library," one of the users wrote. This comment received more than 33k likes and became the most popular in the entire discussion.

    Related:

    High Hitler: 'Fuhrer on Speed' Conquers Reddit
    Cute Otter Gets the Meme Treatment in Adorable Reddit Photoshop Battle
    Tags:
    hobby, wealth, rich, Internet, Reddit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Pentagon Priorities
    Pentagon Priorities
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok