Register
15:02 GMT +307 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    One-year-old female giant panda cub Nuan Nuan reacts inside her enclosure during joint birthday celebrations for the panda and its ten-year-old mother Liang Liang at the National Zoo in Kuala Lumpur on August 23, 2016.

    'Pandamonium' Breaks Out in Finland Over Cuddly Loan From China

    © AFP 2017/ MOHD RASFAN
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 17601

    These days, fluffy and clumsy pandas are the undisputed internet darlings. Few, if any at all, can compete with them in the amount of ‘likes' and shares gathered. Finland was all set to celebrate its 100th birthday with a pair of giant pandas, loaned by China as a gesture of friendship and goodwill, until a meticulous pensioner rebelled.

    China's President Xi Jinping and Finland's President Sauli Niinisto shake hands during the signing ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland April 5, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Lehtikuva/Vesa Moilanen
    Fashion Faux Pas? Finnish Minister Greets Chinese Leader in Tibetan Colors
    The pair of extremely lovable giant pandas were promised to Finland during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the Nordic country earlier this week. Hardly had the Finnish media and social media users started raving about the huggable newcomers, as the adorable, yet extravagant initiative was disrupted by a pensioner from the Finnish town of Ähtäri, where the pandas were most likely to settle down.

    Sixty-eight-year-old Olli Sahimäki single-handedly froze a funding guarantee for the construction of a "panda home," which is a pre-requisite for welcoming the charming Chinese loan-gift, by taking the matter to the Vaasa Administrative Court.

    "I've got nothing against pandas, even if Ähtäri was teeming with them. However the project can't run on tax-payers' money and guarantees," Olli Sahimäki told Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat.

    ​Sahimäki went on to explain that the construction of a panda enclosure will set the city coffers back 8.2 million euros ($8.7mln) with ruinous consequences. Ähtäri zoo was established in 1973 and is currently owned by the city to 99 percent, after having survived several bankruptcies. Last year, the zoo's revenues totaled 2.2 million euros ($2.3mln), which is way below the level of investment necessary to usher in the furry ambassadors of peace, Sahimäki pointed out. Lastly, he also expressed concern about the upkeep costs of the newcomers, venturing that they won't necessarily be able to draw in enough revenue to plug the financial hole they are bound to create.

    "Keeping pandas is also expensive. Media reports indicate that the ‘rent' for a single panda exceeds 800,000 euros per animal, and on top of that they need round-the-clock care and guards," Sahimäki explained.

    Sahimäki's court action implies that the "panda house" project will be put on hold until the matter is resolved.

    Grey seal
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Seals 'Lend a Helping Flipper' to Swedish Researchers in Maritime Monitoring
    Previously, Finnish Agriculture Minister Kimmo Tiilikainen called the panda agreement "the high point" of the international cooperation for the Finnish centenary. Ähtäri Zoo is located in the eponymous town in South Ostrobothnia, which has a population of 6,000. Surprisingly, experts pointed out that the harsh Nordic climate is not dissimilar to that in the pandas' natural habitat in the Chinese mountains, where snow is not unknown.

    The so-called "panda diplomacy" is believed to have started in the 7th century, when Chinese Empress Wu Zeitan of the Tang Dynasty allegedly sent a pair of pandas to Japan. In modern times, the Chinese policy of sending cuddly gifts was revived in 1941, when the Bronx Zoo received two pandas as a "thank you gift" from Beijing. In the Communist era, Chairman Mao engaged in panda diplomacy and was known for sending adorable black-and-white gifts to his allies the Soviet Union and North Korea, but also to US President Richard Nixon.

    In the 1980s, panda diplomacy saw a significant change, as China decided to send out pandas on loan exclusively, requiring a standard annual fee and decreeing that all cubs birthed from loaned pandas were declared Chinese citizens, regardless of their place of birth. Following the 2008 devastating earthquake in China's Sichuan province, which is one of the world's foremost panda habitats, China made yet another shift in its panda policy, only allowing pandas to be sent for breeding and biological research.


    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Finnish City Fed Up With Flocks of Fowls Compromising Flight Safety
    Rodent Alert! Rats Reside in Cult Monument in Finnish Capital
    Finnish Nature-Lovers Lining Up to Pay to Live as Shepherds
    What's Good for the Gander: Polite Danes Let Geese Invade Copenhagen Airport
    Culled in Copenhagen: Infamous Zoo Euthanizes Third Baby Giraffe
    Tags:
    Xi Jinping, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Attitude Changed
    Attitude Changed
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok