Register
15:03 GMT +307 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Britney Spears attends the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, February 11, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California.

    'Break the Ice' in Israel: Gov't Delays Election So Britney Can 'Oops Again'

    © AP Photo/ Rich Fury
    Life
    Get short URL
    113720

    The "Oops!... I Did It Again" star and American pop icon Britney Spears has such a huge following in Israel, that the country's election had to be postponed just because it fell on the same day as the blonde bombshell's Tel Aviv gig, the Jerusalem Online reports.

    "The election date was delayed by one day due to the fact that there is a major event at Yarkon Park on 3 July, 2017," the Israeli Labor Party said in a statement, as reported by the Jerusalem Online.

    In fact, the US singer's name was never formally mentioned as the reason for why election date had to be changed, but the star is scheduled to perform at Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv on July 3, the same date the elections have scheduled for.

    Government officials have said that the reason for changing the date of the election is that the event would cause disruption to party members trying to gain access to the polling stations at the city's Convention Center, which is located close to Yarkon Park.

    A source at the Labor party reportedly told Haaretz, that the party had difficulties hiring stewards and security guards as they were already employed to work at Britney's concert.

    This will be the first time Britney Spears will perform in Israel, however the country has had their fair share of big-name artists from the US and the UK, who eventually backed out for political reasons.

    In 2010, UK musician Elvis Costello canceled two gigs in protest of Israel's treatment of Palestinians.

    "It is a matter of instinct and conscience… I cannot imagine receiving another invitation to perform in Israel, which is a matter of regret, but I can imagine a better time when I would not be writing this. With the hope for peace and understanding. Elvis Costello," the rock legend proclaimed.

    In 2015 US R&B star Lauryn Hill pulled out of a concert as well — just three days before she was due to perform, a major social backlash by activists, urging the songstress to walk away as a sign of protest over Israel's occupation of the Palestinian land, had forced the singer to cancel her show.

    "I've wanted very much to bring our live performance to this part of the world, but also to be a presence supporting justice and peace. It is very important to me that my presence or message not be misconstrued, or a source of alienation to either my Israeli or my Palestinian fans," she wrote on her Facebook post.

    Political sentiments however, didn't stop UK rock legends Queen from performing at the same venue in Yarkon Park in 2016 in a concert which turned out to be a huge success.

    Before Britney take to the same stage to give Israel the performance of a lifetime, a number of no-less popular acts are also scheduled to play at the venue, including Justin Bieber and Aerosmith in May and Guns N' Roses in July.

    Thus far no cancellations have been made for Britney's concert or any of the above gigs, however it remains to be seen whether they will go ahead, as in Lauryn Hill's case, last minute decisions were made due to a mass backlash which could potentially damage a star's reputation.

    Related:

    Israeli Settlement Enlargement and Campaigner Crackdown 'Subjugates Humanity'
    EU Declares Israel Boycott Protected as Free Speech
    Oops She Did it Again: Britney Takes a Tumble on Stage
    Tags:
    pop music, Israeli Occupation, venue, concert, music, Israeli elections, Israeli-Palestinian conflict, celebrity, Britney Spears, Yarkon Park, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Attitude Changed
    Attitude Changed
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok