Uruguay Pharmacies to Start Marijuana Sales in July

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – The sale of marijuana to consumers will start at Uruguay pharmacies in July, presidential aide Juan Andres Roballo has announced.

"On May 2, we will proceed to enable the registration of users (individual consumers) … [and] in the month of July cannabis will be dispensed in pharmacies," Roballo told reporters on Thursday, as quoted by El Comercio.

He did not give the exact date of the start of pharmacy sales, but said that it would be in the first two weeks of July.

According to Roballo, marijuana will be sold for $1.30 per gram and each consumer will be restricted to the purchase of a maximum of 10 grams per week.

Uruguay’s House of Representatives and Senate passed a bill legalizing and regulating the production and sale or marijuana in 2013. The law allows the sale of marijuana to registered Uruguayan citizens and permanent residents and allows to grow cannabis at home.