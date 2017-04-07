Register
08:58 GMT +307 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Cannabis

    Uruguay Pharmacies to Start Marijuana Sales in July

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 4720

    Presidential aide Juan Andres Roballo has announced that the sale of marijuana to consumers will start at Uruguay pharmacies in July.

    Marijuana Plant
    © AP Photo/ Jeff Chiu
    Argentina Gives Green Light to Medical Marijuana Use
    MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – The sale of marijuana to consumers will start at Uruguay pharmacies in July, presidential aide Juan Andres Roballo has announced.

    "On May 2, we will proceed to enable the registration of users (individual consumers) … [and] in the month of July cannabis will be dispensed in pharmacies," Roballo told reporters on Thursday, as quoted by El Comercio.

    He did not give the exact date of the start of pharmacy sales, but said that it would be in the first two weeks of July.

    According to Roballo, marijuana will be sold for $1.30 per gram and each consumer will be restricted to the purchase of a maximum of 10 grams per week.

    Uruguay’s House of Representatives and Senate passed a bill legalizing and regulating the production and sale or marijuana in 2013. The law allows the sale of marijuana to registered Uruguayan citizens and permanent residents and allows to grow cannabis at home.

    Related:

    Pot of Gold: Marijuana Sales Soar as Beer Drinkers Make the Switch
    Israel Decriminalizes Recreational Marijuana
    Family Seeks Return of Cash Seized in Raid on Legal Medical Marijuana Business
    Marijuana Jobs Outpace Manufacturing Jobs in the US
    Marijuana Legalization Not Necessary to Limit US Drug Problems - Sessions
    Tags:
    marijuana, Uruguay
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ghosts of the Soviet Era: Creepy Charm of Abandoned and Rundown Places
    Ghosts of the Soviet Era: Creepy Charm of Abandoned and Rundown Places
    Attitude Changed
    Attitude Changed
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok