Register
02:54 GMT +307 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Aging

    Scientists Link Lack of Sleep to Aging, ‘Every One of the Major Diseases’

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Life
    Get short URL
    233511

    Geezers sleep less than whippersnappers. Everybody knows that, but scientists aren’t sure why. A new study from University of California, Berkeley, argues that older people need just as much sleep as younger people, but the degeneration of certain brain signals prevents older people from getting the rest they need.

    The team was led by Matthew Walker, professor of neuroscience and psychology and head of the Sleep and Neuroimaging Laboratory at Berkeley. Sleep is vital to all animals, says Walker — every single bodily system relies on that downtime to function properly.

    The Berkeley team reviewed the sleep data of 2 million people and noticed changes in the sleeping patterns over different age ranges. Then they examined the sleeping patterns and neurological impulses of rodents.

    Carbonated water
    © Flickr/ Juho Metsävuori
    Soda and Sweetened Drinks Could Impair Your Ability to Sleep Well

    Walker's team found that the chemical signal that triggers sleep in the brains of mice declines in strength as the mice get older. The brain has a more difficult time receiving the signal as a result, making it more difficult for the older mice to sleep for a longer period of time.

    "It's almost like a radio antenna that's weak," said Walker in a statement. "The signal is there, but the antenna just can't pick it up." Walker believes that this is a sign that sleep deprivation contributes to aging, whereas conventional wisdom had it the other way around. 

    "Or at least it's a two-way street I think, and maybe the fact that it's flowing in more than one direction. In other words, I think sleep disruption is a novel, underappreciated fact that is contributing to age and dementia as we get older," he said.

    When you fall asleep, you cycle between four states. One of those states is called Slow Wave Sleep (SWS), and its purpose is to recuperate the brain and body. Older people take a longer time to fall asleep and awaken more often, but most importantly, they spend less time in the SWS state.

    Confused man
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Exhausted and Packing on the Pounds? Lack of Sleep Can Lead to Overeating

    Sleep decline typically begins in the late 20's or early 30's and continuously decreases. By the time the average person turns 50 their sleep becomes half as restful as it was when they were 20. This is why older people frequently wake up throughout the night while young people sleep like rocks.

    A good night's rest is more important than just avoiding crankiness and coffee addiction, according to Walker. "Every one of the major diseases that are killing us in first-world nations – from diabetes to obesity to Alzheimer's disease to cancer – all of those things now have strong causal links to a lack of sleep. And all of those diseases significantly increase in likelihood the older that we get, and especially in dementia."

    Now that the problem is better understood, Walker says, it may be possible to treat it. Currently, there's no drug that targets the brain's "sleepiness receptor." Sleeping pills and other sedatives may make it easier to fall and stay asleep, but they don't improve the amount of SWS that the body needs.

    Two promising techniques that Walker hopes to explore in successive research are electrical brain stimulation, which is invasive but has proven effective in improving the quality of sleep among young people, and cognitive behavioral psychotherapy, which has been used as an insomnia treatment in the past.

    Human brain
    © Flickr/ Taka Umemura
    Deep Sleep Controversy: Scientists Explain How Fast Rhythms Help Form Memories

    "Sleep decline is one of the most dramatic physiological changes that occurs as we age, yet that demonstrable change is not part of the health conversation today," said Walker. 

    "We need to recognize the causal contribution of sleep disruption in the physical and mental deterioration that underlies aging and dementia. More attention needs to be paid to the diagnosis and treatment of sleep disturbance if we are going to extend healthspan, and not just lifespan."

    In 2016, policy think tank RAND Corporation estimated that the loss of productivity caused by Americans not getting enough sleep costs  $411 billion every year.

    Related:

    Sleep Well, Darling! Iranian Researchers Invent Portable ‘Anti-Noise Bed'
    For The Ages: Russian Scientists Make Anti-Aging Breakthrough
    NASA Might Have Found a Way to Stop Human Aging
    Human Trials for Anti-Aging Chemicals to Take Place 'in the Next Ten Years'
    'If I Could Turn Back Time': Scientists Claim Aging Can Be Reversed
    Tags:
    disease, aging, sleep, neurology, University of California at Berkeley, Matthew Walker, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ghosts of the Soviet Era: Creepy Charm of Abandoned and Rundown Places
    Ghosts of the Soviet Era: Creepy Charm of Abandoned and Rundown Places
    Attitude Changed
    Attitude Changed
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok