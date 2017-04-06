Register
04:09 GMT +306 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Couple

    I Don’t? Young Americans Are Just Not That Into Marriage

    © Photo: pixabay
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 47 0 0

    For many US citizens over the past century, the drive to mate was forcibly coupled with the ritual of marriage. But as rules change, so has the traditional American nuclear family, resulting in fewer weddings, even as children continue to be born and raised and the population continues to grow.

    The National Center for Family and Marriage Research at Bowling Green State University has released a new study comparing the marriage habits of Americans some 40 years ago and now, and has found that most US residents in their early adulthood do not regard the traditional marriage arrangement as necessary or even desirable, according to Newsweek.

    U.S. President Donald Trump reacts after delivering his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives iin Washington, U.S., February 28, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool
    Not Their President: Majority of Young Americans See Trump Presidency as 'Illegitimate'

    The findings of the report detail stark differences in the necessity of being married, among other lifestyle choices, between those who were aged 25 to 34 in 1980, and those who were in the same age set in 2015.

    In comparing data compiled from the US census program between 1980 and 2015, the study found that about 70 percent of the 24-35 age group were married in 1980, while just 41 percent of the same group were married in 2015.

    A university-level education has, however, increased in importance for young Americans. Some 32 percent of those who were aged 24-35 in 2015 had graduated college, as opposed to just 23 percent in 1980.

    Data gleaned from the census program also revealed that 84 percent of those between 24 and 35 in 1980 lived independently, away from Mom and Dad, while, remarkably, only 30 percent of that group could say that same in 2015.

    Although the two groups feel very differently about marriage, they appear to share the same goals with regard to work. Some 74 percent of those in the 24-35 age group in 1980 were employed during that time, mirroring the exact same statistic for those in that age subset in 2015.

    A 2016 study by the Pew Research Center identified that those between the ages of 24 and 35 were much more likely to be living with their parents, or with family members, as opposed to living with a partner, married or not, or alone.

    Related:

    United Nations Warns Americans’ Right to Protest Threatened Under Trump
    Majority of Americans Believe Mainstream Media Report Fake News
    Vast Majority of Americans Appalled at Trump’s Budget Plan, Poll Reveals
    Poll: Majority of Americans Worried About US Private Data Gathering Methods
    Tags:
    Baby Boombers, millenials, work, wedding, colleges, marriage, study, US Census Bureau, Pew Research Center, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Take a Virtual Journey to Majestic Alaska
    Take a Virtual Journey to Majestic Alaska
    Resistance School Cartoon
    Can’t We Just Resist Trump by Sharing Funny Memes?
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok