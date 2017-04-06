Register
04:09 GMT +306 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Facebook

    Mumbai Student Livestreams Suicide on Facebook

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 73 0 0

    A 24-year-old male nursing student, while livestreaming a self-made tutorial explaining how to commit suicide on his Facebook page, jumped to his death from an upper floor of the Taj Lands Hotel in Bandra, India.

    The medical student appeared to be intoxicated in his Facebook livestream video post, and articulated methods of self-murder before jumping out a window at the hotel. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Times of India.

    The Indian Parliament’s lower house on Tuesday cleared the Mental Healthcare Bill 2016, which had been passed by the upper house last year. The most important provision of the proposed law is that it decriminalizes suicide. It will become law once the President approves it.
    © Flickr/ Global Panorama
    Indian Parliament Passes Bill To Decriminalize Suicide

    Suicide, one of the leading causes of death for humans, was not, until recently, a predominantly public act. Now, with the popularity of social media platforms, including some 1.8 billion users on Facebook alone, a person wishing to be noticed in the act of killing him- or herself can do so live, in real time, in view of as many people as their local ISP's server network can support.

    Suicide rates, as reported by the National Center for Health Statistics, have jumped alarmingly over the past 30 years, according to USA Today, and are expected to continue to rise. The World Health Organization predicts some 1.53 million people will kill themselves in the year 2030 alone.

    In the wake of many high-profile livestreamed suicides over the past several years, Facebook and other social media networks have begun to aggressively implement tools for users to identify and talk down potential suicides, and provide the resources for them to get help, if they want it.

    Facebook in particular is developing what it claims is a form of artificial intelligence that can detect possible suicides based on indicators gleaned from user posts.

    A Facebook spokesperson, quoted by the BBC, stated that the move to implement proprietary algorithms to detect suicidal behavior is "not just helpful but critical."

    Being tested currently only in the US, the Facebook AI will, if successful in helping those in need, be quickly rolled out to other regions.

    Related:

    Nearly One Third of Elderly Japanese Have Considered Suicide, Study Finds
    Actor Commits Suicide Live on Facebook Following Sexual Assault Arrest
    US Army Mulls Social Media as Potential Tool to Prevent Suicide
    Tags:
    Live Streams, preventive action, AI, artificial intelligence, social media, suicide, suicide, National Center for Health Statistics, Facebook, World Health Organization (WHO), India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Take a Virtual Journey to Majestic Alaska
    Take a Virtual Journey to Majestic Alaska
    Resistance School Cartoon
    Can’t We Just Resist Trump by Sharing Funny Memes?
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok