Register
14:30 GMT +305 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Expression

    Psychedelic Psychology: LSD Can Treat Anxiety and Depression

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 5220

    Recent years have seen significant research into the potential therapeutic aspects of psychedelic substances - to date, their effectiveness in treating substance addiction, anxiety and depression has been well-demonstrated. However, no research has been conducted into how tripping effects emotions at a neurological level - until now.

    First synthesized (largely serendipitously) in 1938 by Swiss scientist Albert Hoffman, LSD — Lysergic Acid Diethylamide — has long captivated drug users, governments and scientists alike. Official interest in the drug's mind altering properties led to the Central Intelligence Agency administering the drug to unwilling subjects under the auspices of the top secret MKULTRA program, although concerns about the substance's deleterious impact on mental health meant little research was conducted into its potential benefits for much of the 20th century.

    However, post-2000, there have been increasing efforts to delve deeper into the drug's impact on humans. Several studies, conducted by scientists the world over, suggest psychedelics could be highly effective in treating individuals suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, or battling with addictions — and Imperial College researchers have found LSD can make the brain more "unified" and free it from mentally-forged constraints.

    Now, research by two medical institutions in LSD's birthplace, the Swiss city of Basel, has shown the hallucinogen reduces a user's ability to process frightening stimuli, an effect that could have major implications for the treatment of anxiety and depression.

    The team took 20 healthy subjects, aged between 25 and 58 years old, who had little history of drug use — three-quarters had previously smoked weed, a third had used MDMA, but only two had ever used a psychedelic substance. 

    Handout shows the brains of subjects lying awake with their eyes closed, under a placebo and the drug LSD, when being examined using functional MRI.
    © REUTERS/ Imperial College London-The Beckley Foundation
    LSD Makes the Brain More 'Complete': Researchers Praise Landmark Study

    Each subject was dosed with 100 micrograms of LSD, a fairly standard dosage for recreational users, that produces "robust psychedelic effects." Two and a half hours later, their brains were imaged in a functional MRI (fMRI) machine. To judge the effects of LSD on processing fearful stimuli, the tripping subjects were shown 10 images of people's faces, bearing either fearful or neutral expressions while they were in the machine.

    The findings indicate that when subjects on LSD were exposed to images depicting fearful facial expressions, there was little activity in the amygdala, the area of the brain believed to be responsible for processing emotions. Subjects who had been administered a placebo had significantly higher levels of activity in the region. Moreover, the researchers found amygdala deactivation "was associated with its acute subjective psychedelic effects." In essence, tripping significantly alters one's ability to process emotions.

    The researchers noted the decreased response to fearful facial expressions by subjects on LSD may be due to visual impairment caused by the substance. However, in a separate study that gave subjects higher dosages of LSD (between 100 and 200 micrograms), it was found LSD specifically alters an individual's ability to recognize fear, but not neutral, sad, or angry faces.

    "Processing biases towards negative stimuli are a feature of several mental diseases, such as depression and social anxiety disorder, and are associated with increased reactivity of the amygdala. Resolving this processing bias might thus reflect one important and potentially therapeutically useful effect of psychedelic substances by, for example, facilitating the therapeutic alliance and reducing perception of negative emotions and social cognitive deficits," the paper said.

    Based on their findings, the researchers believe hallucinogens may cause many more changes in brain activity — they intend to conduct further studies to investigate this, with a particular focus on therapeutic potential.

    Related:

    LSD Makes the Brain More 'Complete': Researchers Praise Landmark Study
    Far Out: Psychedelic Drugs Show Great Promise for Medical Treatment
    Dozens Hospitalized After Taking Psychedelic Drug at Homeopathy Event
    Tags:
    treatment, anxiety, fear, LSD, brain, depression, health, drugs, Albert Hoffman
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    People Lay Flowers to Commemorate the Victims of St. Pete Metro Blast
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Solidarity? Nope, Never Heard of Her
    Terrorist Attack in St.Petersburg Metro
    Terrorist Attack in the St.Petersburg Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok