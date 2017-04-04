Swedish Migration Board Goes Postal as Passports Are Delivered to Wrong People

"Somehow it has gone totally wrong at PostNord. They have managed to confuse the names and addresses, which means that it is the wrong person who has received the document," Mats Johansson, the head of Citizenship Unit at the Migration Board, told Swedish national broadcaster SVT.
According to Johansson, another two items went missing and could not be located, which was "extremely regrettable" for those affected.
By its own admission, the Migration Board would take a closer look at what had happened and consider taking action against PostNord.
"When the wrong person gets someone else's passport, it is obviously serious. We have forwarded this issue to our lawyers. We'll see if we can or should initiate legal proceedings," Mats Johansson.
However, the press department of PostNord admitted it had no statistics on how common postal errors were.
"It is difficult to comment on the individual case, but registered mail is generally believed to be a good way for those who want to send something safe and insured," Maria Ibsén, press secretary at PostNord, told SVT.
PostNord is a joint Swedish-Danish group, which appeared after the merger of national postal operators Posten AB and Post Danmark in 2009. The Swedish state is a majority shareholder with 60 percent, with the remainder being held by the Danish state. Voting rights are shared equally, though.
Last year, PostNord also received heavy criticism from users, who complained of growing delays and damaged deliveries. Among other things, mailmen themselves complained of "unsustainable work conditions." At the same time, PostNord is doing its utmost to establish an up-to-date image by actively posting funny pics and memes in the social media.
Ny vecka nya möjligheter! Nu kör vi! pic.twitter.com/ZSzQObAcWH— PostNord Sverige (@PostNordSverige) 30 января 2017 г.
Nevertheless, the public discontent was best conveyed by entrepreneur Jörgen Hansson, who in a scathing opinion piece in Expressen argued that letters were delivered faster between India and London in 1835 than between Lund and Helsingborg today (two cities in southern Sweden, distance 55 kilometers).
Vårfjärilar, konst och slott på nya frimärken https://t.co/3O8dQf1ynR 16 mars lanserar #PostNord årets EUROPA-frimärken pic.twitter.com/Ba5Er0PCIy— PostNord (@PostNordKom) 14 марта 2017 г.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)