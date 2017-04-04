Register
12:43 GMT +304 April 2017
Live
    Search
    AIK's soccer fans (File)

    Swedish Football Hooligans Put On Niqabs to Protest Mask Ban, Taunt Minister

    © AP Photo/ Yorgos Karahalis
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 69 0 0

    In March, a comprehensive ban on wearing masks at Swedish sport arenas entered into force. A group of Swedish football (soccer) fans retaliated by launching an unconventional protest against the ban by wearing niqabs. The resourceful hooligans utilized a loophole that allowed religious headwear.

    Woman wearing a niqab (file)
    © AFP 2017/ PHILIPPE HUGUEN
    'Wardrobe Malfunction': Islamic Council Norway Hires Niqab Backer to Top Role
    The comprehensive anti-mask law was passed in an effort to combat violent behavior at football games. However, exceptions to the ban were made for people covering their faces in the line of duty, like policemen, or people who feel the need to cover their face for religious reasons.

    It was the latter exception that was exploited by a group of supporters of the Stockholm club AIK during their Football All-Swedish season opener against Häcken, who wore face-covering niqabs.

    All the ensuing doubt was later dispelled by the supporters themselves, who rolled out a large banner explaining their actions and lauding Interior Minister Anders Ygeman for providing them with a convenient loophole.

    "AIK ultras mean well, and we're wearing masks for religious reasons. Freedom for ultras is the goal, thanks Ygeman for the loophole," the banner read.

    A man helps a woman up a step on the roof of the Opera house in Oslo on August 11 , 2011
    © AFP 2017/ ODD ANDERSEN
    Take it Off! Norway Moves to Ban Hijabs in the Workplace
    Anders Ygeman, who in fact is a fan of AIK's Stockholm archrival Djurgårgen, seemed to take no offence at the jibe.

    "Frankly speaking, I believe the banner is quite funny. It shows that AIK fans have a sense of humor," Anders Ygeman told the Swedish tabloid newspaper Aftonbladet.

    Anders Ygeman went on to add that he viewed this as a single act of protest and did not expect niqabs and other religious headgear to become a fashion craze among Swedish hooligans. According to him, Swedish courts can step in, if necessary, and establish whether or not faces were covered for religious reasons and prosecute the masked men who do otherwise.

    According to Ygeman, people taunting ministers was not a problem, as there still were real problems in the stands left to tackle, like violence or people using illegal fireworks. Previously, Ygeman emerged as one of the driving forces behind the ban, arguing that "a few troublemakers" should not be allowed to "destroy the joy of the sport."

    A man is silhouetted against a video screen with a Facebook logo as he poses with a smartphone in this photo illustration taken in Zenica.
    © REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic
    Sweden Frantically Trying to Cover Up Loss of Public Faith in Police, Healthcare
    However, Björn Eriksson, a former national coordinator on sports-related violence, was not as amused as Ygeman.

    "No comment here. One gets only tired of this…," Björn Eriksson wrote in an SMS to Aftonbladet.

    The mask ban came in response to a spate of mask-related incidents at Swedish football matches, including a match being disrupted by a masked hooligan running out onto the pitch and assaulting a goalkeeper.


    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Fashion Police: Swedish Cops Back Burka Ban
    Face Off! Sweden Considers 'Toothless' Mask Ban Which Wouldn't Apply to Burkas
    Swedish Goalie Gets Battered by Fan in Suspected Rigged Match
    Tags:
    football fans, football, niqab, Anders Ygeman, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    Diagnosis Long Overdue
    Diagnosis Long Overdue
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok