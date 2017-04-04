Swedish Farmer Fears Bigotry Accusations After Saving Livestock From Trespassers

The Änglagården farm has many animals such as horses, miniature pigs, goats, rabbits and chickens and is a popular spot for local families. However, the idyll was shattered when a not-so-peaceful immigrant family of three arrived. The boy had a stick in his hand and reportedly started beating Lucas the goat over his head. Then he proceeded to batter Jörgen the mini pig and Elvis the rooster.
When 42-year-old Jessica Wendel, who owns the farm, told them to stop, the father kicked the rooster straight into the wall and laughed out loud.
"Then the mother started screaming at me. I did not understand a word of what she said because she did not scream in Swedish. Then she spat in my face," Jessica Wendel told Expressen.
After the incident, Jessica Wendel related it to several newspapers, and the story made national headlines. Later, Jessica Wendel acknowledged on her Facebook that she felt insecure and hated.
"Now everyone can hate me for my statement in Expressen that the woman did not speak Swedish," Wendel said, as quoted by the Swedish news outlet Fria Tider.
The mounting pressure prompted the farmer to specifically emphasize that she was not a racist.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Sweden is so sick it sometimes makes me want to vomit. I get so angry when I read about those thugs being cruel to the animals, what is going on in their heads? Of course the leftist liberal lunatics call her racist when she speaks up, they aren't sane at all.
NATOisEVIL