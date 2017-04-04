Register
    Jessica Wendel

    Swedish Farmer Fears Bigotry Accusations After Saving Livestock From Trespassers

    Sweden prides itself for protecting human and animal rights alike. However, sometimes those collide. A Swedish farmer who defended her livestock from migrant trespassers who'd attacked her animals now faces the stern reprobation of the uncompromising left.

    The Änglagården farm in Ösarp outside the Swedish town of Laholm was visited by a hostile migrant family, who began hitting and kicking animals. One of the animals died in the tumult, the Swedish tabloid newspaper Expressen reported.

    The Änglagården farm has many animals such as horses, miniature pigs, goats, rabbits and chickens and is a popular spot for local families. However, the idyll was shattered when a not-so-peaceful immigrant family of three arrived. The boy had a stick in his hand and reportedly started beating Lucas the goat over his head. Then he proceeded to batter Jörgen the mini pig and Elvis the rooster.

    When 42-year-old Jessica Wendel, who owns the farm, told them to stop, the father kicked the rooster straight into the wall and laughed out loud.

    "Then the mother started screaming at me. I did not understand a word of what she said because she did not scream in Swedish. Then she spat in my face," Jessica Wendel told Expressen.

    By her own admission, Jessica had to take her largest dog, Chicco, to drive away the abusive intruders. Later, she discovered that one of her chickens had died in the commotion. Wendel reported the incident to the police and said she felt very uncomfortable. Her farm has previously been subjected to vandalism and now she is considering installing surveillance cameras to protect her property and her animals.

    After the incident, Jessica Wendel related it to several newspapers, and the story made national headlines. Later, Jessica Wendel acknowledged on her Facebook that she felt insecure and hated.

    "Now everyone can hate me for my statement in Expressen that the woman did not speak Swedish," Wendel said, as quoted by the Swedish news outlet Fria Tider.

    The mounting pressure prompted the farmer to specifically emphasize that she was not a racist.

      NATOisEVIL
      Sweden is so sick it sometimes makes me want to vomit. I get so angry when I read about those thugs being cruel to the animals, what is going on in their heads? Of course the leftist liberal lunatics call her racist when she speaks up, they aren't sane at all.
