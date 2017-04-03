Register
23:04 GMT +303 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Explosions in St.Petersburg underground

    St Petersburg Residents Show What They're Made Of in the Wake of Subway Blast

    © Sputnik/ Aleksandr Tarasenkov
    Life
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Blast in St.Petersburg Metro (17)
    226840

    Shocked and dazed by a terrorist attack that rocked their city, the residents of St. Petersburg rallied to deal with the aftermath of the bombing, rushing to help those affected by the blast.

    An explosion took place in St. Petersburg metro at around 3 pm local time [12:00 GMT], claiming the lives of 10 and leaving 37 people injured.

    The city residents were understandably shocked by this terrible occurrence.

    People gather outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station after an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St. Petersburg metro system, in St. Petersburg, Russia April 3, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Igor Russak
    People gather outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station after an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St. Petersburg metro system, in St. Petersburg, Russia April 3, 2017

    Denis Skovoroda, a student, told Sputnik that he was commuting back home when the blast took place and that his subway train passed through the Tekhnologichesky Institut station apparently minutes after the train where the bomb had exploded arrived there.

    "There was a wrecked train carriage, it smelled like something was burning, and a lot of people in uniforms were carrying away the injured. The people looked scared and confused, uncertain about what to do," he said.

    Tatiana Nikitina, a local resident, also arrived at the Tekhnologichesky Institut after the explosion.

    "There were people covered in blood, with blackened faces, all of them shocked. There were body parts hanging from their clothes," she said.

    Nikitina also managed to talk to a woman "with burning hair and a burned face" who was apparently in the same carriage as the explosion.

    "She said that the sound of an explosion came from the center of the carriage… No one could understand what was happening. The carriage stopped immediately and men started breaking down windows and doors to let everyone out," Nikitina added.

    Yet despite the initial shock and confusion, the people did not give in to panic.

    General view of emergency services attending the scene outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station, following explosions in two train carriages in St. Petersburg, Russia, April 3, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Anton Vaganov
    General view of emergency services attending the scene outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station, following explosions in two train carriages in St. Petersburg, Russia, April 3, 2017

    Another witness, Artyom Protsyuk, said that he ran to Sennaya Ploshchad after he was informed about the explosion. While he saw a number of emergency vehicles near the station, Protsyuk noted no evidence of panic.

    "Even though there were a lot of people at the station, there was no panic. People reacted calmly to announcements about the subway station being closed… Everyone acted calmly and in an orderly fashion. I saw several women crying and a girl who was looking for her brother – she was asking the police officers if there was a way for her to get inside the subway station. The officers apparently explained the situation to her because the girl quickly calmed down," Protsyuk said.

    Ret. Lt. Col. Andrei Popov, former special forces operator and member of the Alpha anti-terrorist group veterans’ association, noted that the city residents displayed a remarkable absence of panic and hysteria in the aftermath of the explosion.

    "My attention was drawn to a woman wearing a torn undercoat which hinted at the fact that she also was in that carriage. She was visibly shaken, and yet there she was, helping other people to get out of the wrecked train carriage," Popov remarked.

    And as the city subway system was temporarily shut down, local taxi company Taxovichkoff quickly stepped in to offer its services for free to the people who found themselves deprived of affordable means of transportation. According to a company representative, Taxovichkoff has deployed about 100 cabs to the city center, picking up people at subway stations and ferrying them where they need to go.

    "In times like these the whole city and the nation must stand together and help those in need, including people who are unable to commute back home from work," she said.

    Topic:
    Blast in St.Petersburg Metro (17)

    Related:

    Trump: Explosion in Russia's St. Petersburg Metro 'Absolutely Terrible Thing'
    Russia Launches Terrorist Act Case After St Petersburg Subway Blast
    Three-Day Mourning Declared in St Petersburg After Metro Explosion
    Video From Subway Moments After St. Petersburg Metro Attack (GRAPHIC VIDEO)
    Tags:
    eyewitness accounts, reaction, explosion, terrorism, Russia, Saint Petersburg
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      That's it! I AM moving to St. Petersburg! Who does not want neighbors like this!?
    • Reply
      Drain the swamp
      Russians are extremely down to earth people, tomorrow it will be gone but the qatari/saud money behind the chechen terrorists will be halted soon. You can bet your bottom dollar on it.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    Diagnosis Long Overdue
    Diagnosis Long Overdue
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok