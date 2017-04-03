Come Dine in the Sky: First Suspended Restaurant Opens in Iran

The unusual restaurant can accommodate up to 28 guests, along with 10 members of staff "on board." With the help of a crane, the 6.5-ton construction rises 40 meters above the ground. Each session lasts exactly one hour. According to safety rules, visitors are secured by safety belts, which must be kept on throughout the experience.

​The opening ceremony of Iran's first "flying restaurant" was attended by Hosein Zarsefat, the head of the regional department of Cultural Heritage, Handcrafts and Tourism Organization of Iran, Parstoday news agency reported.

About 20 billion Iranian Rials (US $600,000) were invested in the new gastronomic attraction, according to Zarsefat. The restaurant was built solely by the forces of Iranian engineers, although previously the monopoly for the construction of such eateries belonged to specialists from Belgium. There are about 40 of them around the world, and the Shandiz high-altitude restaurant has outmatched all of them by the novelty of the technologies used and by the maximum height of the ascent.

​Contrary to Belgian's "flying" restaurants, the Iranian one also has a special cooker, which can heat up to 40 dishes simultaneously. Moreover, visitors of the restaurant can do bungee jumping there from a height of 35 to 40 meters.