Got Fascism? Animal Rights Group Claims Milk a Symbol of White Supremacy

PETA, for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, has a laudable goal that few would dispute: animals should be treated fairly, kindly if possible, and with some respect. But PETA's methods have drawn criticism, to understate the organization's history.

© Wikipedia/ Bogdanov Vegetarian Munching Unicorn May Have Walked the Earth With Humans

After calling people who eat meat "torturers" and "murderers," performing dangerous and violent acts of civic disobedience and offering a my-way-or-the-highway approach to the cultural palette, PETA now announces a new head-scratching claim that milk has been co-opted to represent white supremacy.

Safe as milk, the saying goes, but PETA's revelation of the dark underside of how a child's favorite drink is produced on factory farms has left even those agreeing (in principle) with their cause bemused.

"With so many different types of cruelty-free, delicious milks on the market, opposing supremacists has never been easier," claims PETA's website — and who are we to bother with offering them a coherent counter-argument?

But suggesting that opting to drink milk, whether or not you agree that cow's milk is not for human consumption, makes a person a fascist, is off-putting, at best.

Good luck PETA. It's easier to catch flies with honey than with vinegar.