03 April 2017
    A buyer near the shelf with dairy products

    Got Fascism? Animal Rights Group Claims Milk a Symbol of White Supremacy

    If you’re angry about something you might take your complaint to Twitter, or the appropriate subreddit, or a relevant chat, or even drink your sorrows away. But if you’re so angry that you can’t see straight, you could lend your voice to PETA.

    PETA, for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, has a laudable goal that few would dispute: animals should be treated fairly, kindly if possible, and with some respect. But PETA's methods have drawn criticism, to understate the organization's history.

    After calling people who eat meat "torturers" and "murderers," performing dangerous and violent acts of civic disobedience and offering a my-way-or-the-highway approach to the cultural palette, PETA now announces a new head-scratching claim that milk has been co-opted to represent white supremacy.

    Safe as milk, the saying goes, but PETA's revelation of the dark underside of how a child's favorite drink is produced on factory farms has left even those agreeing (in principle) with their cause bemused.

    "With so many different types of cruelty-free, delicious milks on the market, opposing supremacists has never been easier," claims PETA's website — and who are we to bother with offering them a coherent counter-argument?

    But suggesting that opting to drink milk, whether or not you agree that cow's milk is not for human consumption, makes a person a fascist, is off-putting, at best.

    Good luck PETA. It's easier to catch flies with honey than with vinegar.

     

    white supremacy, neo-fascists, anti-fascist, vegetarian, protest, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), United States
      support
      No bozonic bubble-brained wrongs group can inhabit your brain without your permission. Just flip them off with the Magic Finger then go have lunch. Simples.
      avatar
      michael
      "Nurse, tranquillisers over here please. Also arrange for 24 Hour observation. Reschedule sessions with the psychiatry team....:)
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      Never believed I would have to swallow PETA this way. They always stuck in my throat without the milk.
      Jet fuel can't melt steel beams
      What about coca cola......black supremascism?
      avatar
      jerstef
      Does that make Africans,Asians etc white supremacist?
      They drink milk,don`t they?
      What morons!!!
