Bob Dylan Finally Picks Up His Nobel Prize

Dylan finally picked up his Nobel Prize during a trip to Stockholm, Sweden, on Saturday, according to a report by the Toronto Sun. According to the report, the 75-year-old singer received his award in a small and humble ceremony attended only by the Swedish Academy members and a member of Dylan's staff.

Dylan was awarded the literature prize in 2016, for "having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition."

But it was not until now that he could pick up his diploma and the medal.

In order to receive the prize itself, worth $894,800, Dylan has to give a special lecture within six months starting from December 10. Dylan has said he will not give his Nobel lecture this weekend but he will present a recorded version of it later — a practice that happens every now and then, the most recent example reportedly having happened in 2013.

Dylan has been very reserved about the award, asking the ceremony to happen in a small group; neither did he show up at an awarding ceremony and special banquet back in December. He also made no mention of the prize during his performance in Stockholm after receiving the award.

"I think he has said it all already as you heard in the acceptance speech and you know, Dylan didn't apply for the Nobel Prize. People seem to forget that. It wasn't a competition, he didn't ask for it, he was bestowed it. It's not for the giver of a gift to expect something in return," said Shmuel Burger, a 61-year-old physician and die-hard Dylan fan who traveled from Israel to Stockholm for the concert.