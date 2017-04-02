Register
04:35 GMT +302 April 2017
Live
    Search
    US musician Bob Dylan performs during on day 2 of The Hop Festival in Paddock Wood, Kent on June 30th 2012.

    Bob Dylan Finally Picks Up His Nobel Prize

    © REUTERS/ Ki Price/Files
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 2510

    Bob Dylan, the US singer, artist, writer and actor, has finally picked up the Nobel Prize in literature that he was awarded back in 2016.

    Nobel Prize medal
    © Flickr/ Tim Ereneta
    Nobel Committee to Issue Number of Peace Prize Nominees by Week's End
    Dylan finally picked up his Nobel Prize during a trip to Stockholm, Sweden, on Saturday, according to a report by the Toronto Sun. According to the report, the 75-year-old singer received his award in a small and humble ceremony attended only by the Swedish Academy members and a member of Dylan's staff.

    Dylan was awarded the literature prize in 2016, for "having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition."

    But it was not until now that he could pick up his diploma and the medal.

    In order to receive the prize itself, worth $894,800, Dylan has to give a special lecture within six months starting from December 10. Dylan has said he will not give his Nobel lecture this weekend but he will present a recorded version of it later — a practice that happens every now and then, the most recent example reportedly having happened in 2013.

    Dylan has been very reserved about the award, asking the ceremony to happen in a small group; neither did he show up at an awarding ceremony and special banquet back in December. He also made no mention of the prize during his performance in Stockholm after receiving the award.

    "I think he has said it all already as you heard in the acceptance speech and you know, Dylan didn't apply for the Nobel Prize. People seem to forget that. It wasn't a competition, he didn't ask for it, he was bestowed it. It's not for the giver of a gift to expect something in return," said Shmuel Burger, a 61-year-old physician and die-hard Dylan fan who traveled from Israel to Stockholm for the concert.

    Related:

    Indian Nobel Laureate’s Nobel Citation Stolen
    Gorbachev Calls on Nobel Peace Prize Winners to Push Nuclear Disarmament Agenda
    Norway's Claims of Moscow's Pressure on Nobel Committee 'Nonsense' - Russian MP
    The Odd Story of Norwegian Intel, Russian Spies, Poroshenko and the Nobel Prize
    Eleven Nobel Laureates Sign Petition Against Trump's Entry Ban for Refugees
    Tags:
    award, Nobel Prize, Swedish Academy, Bob Dylan, Sweden, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Fleeting Beauty: Cherry Blossoms Bloom Across the World
    Fleeting Beauty: Cherry Blossoms Bloom Across the World
    Read My Lips - NO
    Read My Lips
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok