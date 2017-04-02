Russian Poet Yevtushenko Will Be Buried in Moscow, His Wife Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Famous Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko, who died in the United States at the age of 84, will be buried in Moscow but the exact date of the funeral is unknown, Novikova said.
“He wanted to be buried at the cemetery in Peredelkino [southwestern Moscow]. The date is not determined yet, I do not know how much time it will take to fulfill all procedures,” Novikova said.critical condition on Friday, died after cardiac arrest.
Yevtushenko was a well-known Soviet and Russian poet, as well as novelist, essayist, dramatist, screenwriter, publisher, actor and editor. In 1991, the poet with his family moved to the United States.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete It would be interesting to hear what true Russians think about this american wishing to be buried there. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I offer sincere condloences to his family and friends at this time of their loss. I also thank this able and worthy poet for his gift of the work he did during his lifetime on behalf of the furtherance of the world's dramatic & poetic vocabulary and syntax. He shall be sorely missed. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Bogomil, indeed. Marlene Dietrich's family confronted a similar situation on her passing. It is a problem only forgiveness can solve.
