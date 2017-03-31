Russian Poet Yevtushenko in Serious Condition in US Hospital

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Yevtushenko is undergoing medical examinations, doctors are yet to determine how to treat the poet, Novikova explained.

​"He's in the hospital, he's in serious condition," she said. "The doctors are conducting medical examinations trying to understand what is happening and what to do."

Yevtushenko, 84, is a Soviet and Russian poet, as well as novelist, essayist, dramatist, screenwriter, publisher, actor and editor. He is also a director of several films.