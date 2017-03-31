Russian Poet Yevtushenko in Serious Condition in US Hospital

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Yevtushenko is undergoing medical examinations, doctors are yet to determine how to treat the poet, Novikova explained.
The poet Yevgeny Yevtushenko hospitalized in serious condition https://t.co/5Q3tHHgG1L #news #Russia— Rus to En Fr Es News (@Rus_Eng_News) March 31, 2017
"He's in the hospital, he's in serious condition," she said. "The doctors are conducting medical examinations trying to understand what is happening and what to do."
Yevtushenko, 84, is a Soviet and Russian poet, as well as novelist, essayist, dramatist, screenwriter, publisher, actor and editor. He is also a director of several films.
