Register
17:42 GMT +331 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Seagulls fly over the snow-covered Gamla Stan dock in Stockholm

    Sweden Hopes to Vanquish Trump With Star Photo Project, Diversity

    © AFP 2017/ JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 14113

    After US President Donald Trump's bitter tirades about their home country, Swedes took offense and in response launched an ambitious photo project in an attempt to keep Trump informed about the state of affairs in the Nordic nation with images showing the Swedish reality.

    A police car is seen as several cars were set on fire during a riot, according to local media, in Rinkeby suburb, outside Stockholm, Sweden February 20, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ TT News Agency/Christine Olsson
    Sweden's Awkward Attempts to Whitewash Its Public Image Backfire
    The Last Night in Sweden — The True Story project, whose stated goal is to challenge the "anti-Swedish" hysteria and so-called "alternative facts" circulated about the seemingly prosperous Nordic nation, is being driven by award-winning Swedish photographer Jeppe Wikström and his foundation Expressions of Humankind. Having enlisted the help of Sweden's best photographers for the new campaign, he promised to more aptly reflect the reality of his home country, the Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter reported.

    The pictures will be taken between 6pm and midnight for seven days of spring. About a hundred photographers are expected to participate. Some of them will be sent out on specific missions to hospitals, dance halls or workplaces, whereas others will have free rein and will be asked to contribute freely. Jeppe Wikström pledged to have a geographical and thematic spread. Later, a jury will decide which images will be included in the book.

    According to Linda Forsell, one of the contributors to the project who has lived and worked in the US for many years, the Americans' picture of Sweden is somewhat fuzzy.

    "In New York, you most often meet people who see Sweden as a role model. In other parts of the United States, sometimes the extreme opposite is true, with people referring to Sweden and communism in the same breath," Linda Forsell told Dagens Nyheter.

    People in Hoboken, New Jersey view lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City during sunset
    © AFP 2017/ Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
    No Wall Necessary: 'Trump Effect' Eliminates Swedish Tourism to US
    According to Forsell, the idea is to challenge the global image of Sweden as a country "about to go to hell" with a picture of a "diverse Sweden," which is "not only blond and blue-eyed," but rather enriched by the mass immigration.

    After having reached its crowd-funding target on Kickstarter only within half a day, the project is expected to result in a book in English and Swedish to be sent to members of the US Congress and the European Parliament. Ironically, the first copy will be send to the unwilling inspiration behind the project — US President Donald Trump himself.

    The name of the project, "Last Night in Sweden — The True Story," is itself a jibe at the US President, who in February unintentionally gave rise to the online meme #LastNightinSweden with his unclear claims that something "was happening last night" in the Nordic country. Later, Trump insisted that he was referring to rising migrant crime in general and not to any particular incident. However, his taunt was partially redeemed by the violent migrant riots that broke out in Stockholm later the same day.

    US President Donald Trump poses in his office aboard Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland after he returned from Philadelphia on January 26, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ NICHOLAS KAMM
    Sweden Fears Financial Harm, Loss of Goodwill After Trump Tiff
    In an interview with the Swedish news outlet The Local, Wikström admitted that the project initially was a reaction to Trump's "silly statements."

    Wikström is known for his involvement in similar projects like A Day in the World (2012) and A Day in the Life of Sweden (2003).

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Jinxed! Migrant Riots Break Out in Sweden After 'Fake News' Row With Trump
    Trump Emerges Unscathed From 'Brawl' With Swedish Feminists
    Feminist Sweden on Warpath With Trump Over Climate, Women
    Swedish Lawmaker Resigns After Calls to Shoot Trump - Reports
    Swedish Take on Trump Presidency: Everything Just Gets Worse
    'Muslims' Beat Trump’s Swedish Doppelgänger Within an Inch of His Life
    Tags:
    diversity, photography, Donald Trump, United States, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Read My Lips - NO
    Read My Lips
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok