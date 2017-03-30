Register
14:25 GMT +330 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Woman wearing a niqab (file)

    'Wardrobe Malfunction': Islamic Council Norway Hires Niqab Backer to Top Role

    © AFP 2017/ PHILIPPE HUGUEN
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 14511

    The Norwegian Muslim umbrella organization Islamic Council Norway has landed in hot water after hiring a woman who is a hardline proponent of the full face-covering niqab as its senior officer.

    A man helps a woman up a step on the roof of the Opera house in Oslo on August 11 , 2011
    © AFP 2017/ ODD ANDERSEN
    Take it Off! Norway Moves to Ban Hijabs in the Workplace
    Islamic Council Norway's appointment of 32-year-old niqab supporter Leyla Hasic as its communications officer and administrative consultant has sparked an outrage in virtually all strata of Norwegian society.

    Norwegian Culture Minister Linda Hofsted Helleland called the move "extremely ill-advised," while numerous Norwegian MPs, columnists and sociologists have expressed their concern about the appointment.

    The most piquant detail, however, is that Islamic Council Norway recently received an almost 500,000 NOK grant ($59,000) from the Culture Ministry itself to improve the dialogue between the country's Muslim community and the rest of society. This means, in effect, that the niqab-promotion is being bankrolled by Norwegian tax-payers themselves, Norwegian daily Klassekampen reported.

    ​Culture Minister Linda Hofsted Helleland suggested in a Facebook post that the appointment would "create more alienation and less understanding." Helleland wrote that it was important to "make a stand," despite the fact that Norway had freedom of religion and cherished no plans of abandoning it, and threatened to withdraw state funding.

    Women in burka
    © AFP 2017/ SHAH MARAI
    Against the Current: 'Persecuted' Norwegian Muslims Fleeing to Islamic Nations
    The appointment provoked an outcry in Norwegian society. Labor politician Jan Bøhler wrote in an opinion piece in Aftenposten that he, at first, believed the appointment was "fake news peddled by Islamophobs," while columnist Andreas Slettholm argued that this should be the nail in the coffin for state support for the Council.

    Remarkably, though, some of the bitterest criticism of the move came from Norway's Muslim community. Norwegian newspaper Nettavisen blogger Aesel Manouchehri pointed out that the niqab was neither representative of Islam nor Muslim women, while Liberal Party Muslim politician Abid Raja expressed his deep disappointment with Hasic's appointment.

    "It is an all-advised move that undermines the relationship of trust between Muslims and the rest of Norwegian society, which the Muslims themselves need to build" Abid Raja told Norwegian national broadcaster NRK, later tweeting that the Islamic Council made Norwegian Muslims laugh.

    Baby Suckling Pig Platter
    © Flickr/ Jonathan Pincas
    Norwegian Integration Minister Fails to Seduce Muslims With Pork and Alcohol
    Furthermore, Norway's five largest Islamic organizations expressed their concern over the appointment, as well as their profound dissatisfaction with the Islamic Council after an emergency meeting.

    "As the situation deteriorated over the past year, we worry that the Islamic Council no longer plays the role it is supposed to play," their joint statement said, suggesting that the Council neglected their social responsibilities in an era when dialogue was "more important than ever."

    Senaid Kobilica, chief imam of the Islamic Community Bosnia Hercegovina, which purports to be the largest Muslim congregation in Norway, went so far as to pull his organization out of the Council in protest, the Norwegian tabloid daily Verdens Gang reported. Kobilica was himself the head of the Council until 2013. Basim Ghozlan, the leader of the Islamic Association Rabita, said he shared Kobilica's feelings and was intending to do likewise.

    Young nurses wearing Islamic head-coverings stand at the entrance of the Medical Library at Rassoul al-Azaem Hospital, on the edge of the devastated southern suburbs of Beirut, 08 September 2006
    © AFP 2017/ MARWAN NAAMANI
    Norwegian Healthcare: Hijab OK, Niqab and Burka Bad
    Islamic Council Norway's Secretary General Mehtab Afsar claimed that the appointment was showing the organization's "open stance" and claimed that it was generally more important "what people had under their skin than on their skin."

    According to the job description, Leyla Hasic, who outspokenly promotes the use of the niqab in the social media and became the first woman to appear on Norwegian TV wearing a niqab, will be primarily involved in "communication, application writing and IT maintenance."

    Last year, however, Norway's government indirectly condemned the public use of the niqab, as the majority of both left-wing and right-wing parties joined forces to support a ban of face-covering garments in schools, which is likely to come into force later this year.

    Svalbardi water
    © Photo: Svalbardi.com
    Norway Entices Muslims With 'Premium Water' From Pristine Arctic Archipelago
    Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg specifically showed her personal disapproval, as she claimed herself to never employ anyone wearing the niqab in her office. "I believe we must be able to see each other's faces in the workplace," Solberg was quoted as saying.

    By its own admission, Islamic Council Norway currently represents 42 different Muslim communities throughout the country with a combined membership of over 82,000. The exact percentage of Muslims in Norway remains a matter for debate, yet it has been established to be rising steadily since the late 1960s. Today, it is expected to hover at around 3.8 percent of the Norwegian population of 5.2 million. In some communities, though, like Oslo County, the percentage is creeping closer to 10 percent.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Swine-Eating Swede Tried for Racism After Shaking His Bacon at Mortified Muslims
    Hijab, Niqab or Burka? Norway Can't Choose Which One Is Good
    Danish Party Calls to Defy Int'l Law and Impose Burka Ban
    Niqab-Clad Woman Makes Historic TV-Appearance in Norway
    Tags:
    niqab, Islam, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Oaks and Pines With a History: European Tree of the Year 2017
    Hypocrisy
    Crocodile Tears
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok