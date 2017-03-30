Register
    A sign marks the vehicle of a census enumerator during Census training in Dummerston, Vt., Tuesday, May 19, 2009

    Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell? Sexual Orientation Questions Killed From US Census

    © AP Photo/ Toby Talbot
    Congressional Democrats seeking to learn more about the makeup of increasingly complex American families saw their hopes dashed as the US government removed lines from the 2020 US census regarding sexual orientation and gender identity.

    Seeking to gather more accurate information about the size and depth of the gay population in America, activists expressed dismay at the move, according to the Washington Times.

    Participants carry a rainbow flag during the Gay Pride Parade on August 2, 2014, in Stockholm
    © AFP 2017/ JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    LA Gay Pride to Replace Parade With Human Rights March

    The US Census Bureau on Tuesday morning released a list of proposed subject matter for the 2020 census, and various inquiries regarding sexuality, including orientation, were included. Just hours later, however, an updated list was released that did not include the option for listing sexual orientation or gender identity.

    A spokesperson for the Census Bureau confirmed that lawmakers had requested the inclusion of sexual orientation information into the census, but that the bureau judged that no "federal need" would be met by gathering the data.

    Citing a fear that the Trump administration was walking back a campaign pledge to protect the rights of the gay community, the Human Rights Commission has subpoenaed Census Bureau communications regarding the decision, using a Freedom of Information Act request.

    The Trump administration recently deleted two sexual orientation and gender identity data-mining inquiries from government demographic surveys, including the National Survey of Older Americans Act Participants and the Annual Program Performance Report for Centers for Independent Living. Each survey saw only one line, regarding gender identity, removed.

    The Trump administration also threw out an Obama-era rule suggesting that students use a bathroom that coincides with their gender identity.

    In a statement regarding the 2020 census, the Census Bureau wrote: "The Subjects Planned for the 2020 Census and American Community Survey report released today inadvertently listed sexual orientation and gender identity as a proposed topic in the appendix. This topic is not being proposed to Congress for the 2020 Census or American Community Survey."

    Items including marital status, occupation, age, race, and other inquiries will remain on the forms.

    gay rights, Gay Rights, gay, gender, census, Human rights comission, US Census Bureau, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, United States, Washington DC
      avatar
      terryjohnodgers
      A census has always been for taxing purposes and lately, planning demographics. Personal preferences or religious affiliations have no relevance apart from a political agenda, and so therefore, should never be included.
    • Reply
      Capt'nSkippy !!!
      All part of the N.W.O. agenda to eradicate middle class families through any and every conceivable way. ALL governments coherently destroying family values and ideology through forced laws and propaganda, and non more than this forced gay and transgender exceptionalism. With all the other laws that THEY claim that its for family rights, like domestic violence and divorce procedures as example, it is not hard to see where this is leading to. Soon the exceptionalism will no longer be the man, woman and two children scenario, but either two men or two woman and two children. When governments are systematically attacking something of high human values it leaves no doubt as to what there agenda is!!!
      "A nation of sheep will beget a government of wolves".
