Sputnik Signs Cooperation Agreement With Slovak News Agency

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The two news agencies are planning to exchange English language content and develop joint projects aiming to strengthen the relations between Russia and Slovakia.

"We are happy to work with a major agency like TASR. This deal will help us increase information exchange between our countries, understand each other better and communicate directly, without any mediators," Sputnik Deputy Editor-in-Chief Sergei Kochetkov said.

TASR Editor-in-Chief Marian Kolar said that the Slovak agency was already cooperating with many news agencies around the world.

"News Agency of the Slovak Republic cooperates with many bigger or smaller news agencies around the world. Cooperation are mostly about exchange of content in English language and TASR has always been interested in extending the scope of its news sources," Kolar said.

Sputnik is a news agency and radio network with multimedia news hubs in dozens of countries. Sputnik broadcasts in over 30 languages through its websites, as well as on analogue and digital radio, mobile applications, and social media. Sputnik newswires, which are available by subscription, are updated 24/7 in English, Arabic, Spanish and Chinese.

Sputnik works with over one hundred large media outlets around the world, including China's Xinhua, Seoul-based Yonhap, Indonesia's Antara, Aska News from Italy, the Indo-Asian News Service (IANS), Mexico's Notimex, and Cairo-based Middle East News Agency (MENA).

TASR is a major news agency in Slovakia, publishing over 250,000 news items per year on domestic, European and global issues in both English and Slovak. The agency also produces visual and audio content and is a member of the European Alliance of News Agencies.