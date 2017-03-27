Register
18:09 GMT +327 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Fans of the Belgian football team (File)

    Devils Meet Angels: Cloud Pillows Await Belgian Football Fans in Sochi

    © Photo: Alexey Filippov
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 2110

    As a football match between the Russian and Belgian football teams in Sochi draws near, local football fans are eagerly preparing a special event for the arriving foreign visitors.

    Seeking to show their foreign guests how Russian fans really treat visitors from afar, activists from the Russia Unites football fan club have prepared a special welcoming event that will take place right before the beginning of the upcoming match between the Russian and Belgian national football teams, which is scheduled to be held at Fisht Stadium in Sochi on March 28.

    There, Belgian fans will be greeted by girls dressed in angel costumes – a friendly jab at the guests, as the Belgian national team is often referred to as the 'Red Devils' – who will present them with a gift of cloud pillows.

    Russian and Serbian fans at the football match between FC Spartak Moscow and FC Crvena Zvezda in Belgrade
    © Sputnik/ Alexandar Dzhorovic
    Friendship, Brotherhood, Fun: Russian, Serbian Football Fans Make a Show of Good Sportsmanship in Belgrade (VIDEO)
    This event will be held as part of the #Gentlefan initiative that was originally created by Russian football fans from Rostov who, during the 1/8 Europe League game between FC Rostov and FC Manchester United, helped the British fans to comfortably endure the chilly weather at the open-air stadium with the help of warm blankets provided by generous Russians.

    Before a match between teams from Russia and Cote d’Ivoire that took place on March 24 in Rostov, Russian fans treated their African counterparts to warm tea and presented them with souvenirs.

    Related:

    'Blah-Blah-Channel': Russian Football Fans Troll BBC for Its Chiller Diller
    Real Football Fans Don't Buy Mainstream Media Horror Story About Scary Russians
    Telling the Untold: Mexican Football Fan Reveals the Truth About Russia
    Tags:
    gifts, reception, Gentlefan, fans, football match, Sochi, Russia, Belgium
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient
    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient
    It's a Kind of Magic
    It's a Kind of Magic
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok