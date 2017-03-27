Devils Meet Angels: Cloud Pillows Await Belgian Football Fans in Sochi

Seeking to show their foreign guests how Russian fans really treat visitors from afar, activists from the Russia Unites football fan club have prepared a special welcoming event that will take place right before the beginning of the upcoming match between the Russian and Belgian national football teams, which is scheduled to be held at Fisht Stadium in Sochi on March 28.

There, Belgian fans will be greeted by girls dressed in angel costumes – a friendly jab at the guests, as the Belgian national team is often referred to as the 'Red Devils' – who will present them with a gift of cloud pillows.

This event will be held as part of the #Gentlefan initiative that was originally created by Russian football fans from Rostov who, during the 1/8 Europe League game between FC Rostov and FC Manchester United, helped the British fans to comfortably endure the chilly weather at the open-air stadium with the help of warm blankets provided by generous Russians.

Before a match between teams from Russia and Cote d’Ivoire that took place on March 24 in Rostov, Russian fans treated their African counterparts to warm tea and presented them with souvenirs.