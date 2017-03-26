Register
    AF2011-A1 Second Century - Double barrel pistol

    Bang! Five Most Unusual Handguns in the World (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    While many firearms are designed with rugged efficiency in mind and have a rather simplistic design, others look like something straight out of a sci-fi action movie.

    Alas, looks do not always equal efficiency. Here’s a short list of some of the most unusual handguns developed by weapon designers from all over the world.

    A Handheld Rocket Launcher

    Developed in the 1960s by US-based company MBAssociates, the Gyrojet pistol fires small rockets called Microjets. However, poor accuracy and a relatively low initial velocity speed of its ‘bullets’ made this gun an awesome-looking but rather impractical weapon.

    MBA Gyrojet 12mm rocket pistol
    © Photo: YouTube/LifeSizePotato
    MBA Gyrojet 12mm rocket pistol

    Soviet Blaster

    As part of the Almaz military space station program, in 1984 Soviet scientists developed compact handheld ‘laser pistols’ capable of disabling enemy spy satellites’ optics and blinding a person while at the same time not being powerful enough to puncture a spacecraft’s hull.

    Russian 'laser pistol'
    © Photo: YouTube/PolitRussia
    Russian 'laser pistol'

    Space Survival Gun

    The TP-82, a lot less futuristic-looking weapon, is a triple-barrel gun with a machete stock attachment developed for the Soviet space program to help cosmonauts fend off predatory animals if stranded in the wilderness after landing. The gun’s two upper smoothbore barrels use 12.5x70mm buckshot and signal rounds while the lower barrel uses 5.45x39mm expanding bullets.

    TP-82 handgun
    © Photo: tsniimash.ru
    TP-82 handgun

    Palm Gun for the Disabled

    Palm Pistol was invented by Matthew Carmel and manufactured by his company Constitution Arms. This compact single-shot firearm was specifically designed for the elderly, disabled persons and other people who lack the manual strength or dexterity needed to operate a conventional gun.

    Constitution Arms Palm Pistol
    © Photo: YouTube/ Gunscom
    Constitution Arms Palm Pistol

    Double the Barrels, Double the Fun

    Arsenal Firearms AF2011-A1 is essentially a double-barreled derivative of the M1911 pistol. The gun’s design allows the shooter to fire both barrels simultaneously or one at a time, discharging the weapon’s 16-bullet clip in just a few seconds.

