Before the beginning of a football match between FC Spartak Moscow and FC Crvena Zvezda (also known as Red Star Belgrade), the fans of both teams staged a joint march across the Serbian capital. The procession began at the Russian embassy and ended at the stadium where the game took place.

During the march, the fans were singing the iconic Russian song Katyusha.

The occasion however was marred by a violent incident which occurred in the evening the same day when a group of Russian and Serbian fans who were returning from the game was attacked by fans of another Serbian football team, Partizan Belgrade, on Kralja Milana street.

Three Russian fans sustained knife wounds during the attack: one of them was treated on the spot by the arriving paramedics while the other two were rushed to a hospital. Two of the attackers were detained by police.

It should be noted that the march in the Serbian capital is far from the first display of good sportsmanship involving Russian football fans in recent months.

For example, before a match between teams from Russia and Cote d’Ivoire that took place on March 24 in Rostov, Russian fans have treated their African counterparts to warm tea and presented them with souvenirs.

And during the 1/8 Europe League game between FC Rostov and FC Manchester United, the British fans attending the game were able to comfortably endure the chilly weather at the open-air stadium thanks to warm blankets that were provided by their Russian counterparts.

Russian football fans have also taken a dim view of the BBC’s provocative "Russia's Hooligan Army" feature, arguing that the film distorts the truth and deriding the British media outlet as a "Blah-Blah-Channel."