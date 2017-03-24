It's Alive! Patchwork Franken-Limo Cruises Streets of Persia (PHOTO)

The peculiar self-made vehicle can be seen in real life on the roads of Urmia, a city in the province of West Azerbaijan Province. It has become a local online sensation.

#ژیان #لیموزین دیده بودین!؟🤔 خود شرکت سیتروئن الان دنبالشه بخره!!!👍 Публикация от Mori HM (@mori_hm) Мар 16 2017 в 2:30 PDT

Like Frankenstein's monster, the limousine was patched together from several Citroën Dyane vehicles from bygone days. This French supermini model was manufactured in Iran from 1968 to 1980 under a slightly different name — Jyane, which means "fierce" or "ferocious" in Persian. The most creative Internet users have already dubbed the car a "limojyane."

As seen from the photos, the vehicle consists of at least three original cars welded together. Pay no heed to its unsightly appearance: the owner hasn't yet had time to paint the car's body.

میدونین چند تا ژیان کشته میشن تا یه لیموزین ژیان ساخته بشه pic.twitter.com/Szi00a6uFj — ARMEN (@_NORMANDi9) 17 марта 2017 г.

​Some users suggest that it is at least 40 years old due to the age of the cars, while others ironically remark that Citroën representatives are already hunting for a "miracle hybrid" in order to redeem it.