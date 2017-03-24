It's Alive! Patchwork Franken-Limo Cruises Streets of Persia (PHOTO)

The peculiar self-made vehicle can be seen in real life on the roads of Urmia, a city in the province of West Azerbaijan Province. It has become a local online sensation.
As seen from the photos, the vehicle consists of at least three original cars welded together. Pay no heed to its unsightly appearance: the owner hasn't yet had time to paint the car's body.
میدونین چند تا ژیان کشته میشن تا یه لیموزین ژیان ساخته بشه pic.twitter.com/Szi00a6uFj— ARMEN (@_NORMANDi9) 17 марта 2017 г.
Some users suggest that it is at least 40 years old due to the age of the cars, while others ironically remark that Citroën representatives are already hunting for a "miracle hybrid" in order to redeem it.
