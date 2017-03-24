Genius One-Woman Band Creates Impressive Song in Real Time (VIDEOS)

In her videos, she most often starts with beatboxing, little by little adding some more tunes and vocals to complete her catchy masterpieces.

The latest video the Hawaiian singer and songwriter published on her YouTube channel on March 22 has already become a sort of new Internet hit. In the viral clip, Kawehi is seen walking along the street and composing on-the-go. One of the most impressive parts is that she has all the necessary equipment, including a microphone, a mixing console and a synthesizer — all taped to her body!

She wrote her "(Not Another Lame) Fight Song" when she was down to remind herself she is "strong as hell," Kawehi explained in the description to the video.

The charming lady has become famous online since she released her Nirvana cover in March 2014, which now has over a million views.

"I'm so incredibly grateful that it resonated with so many of you — I wouldn't be here if it didn't. Truly — this video changed my life. Well, you all changed my life by watching it. a million views later and it still blows my mind. You still blow my mind," Kawehi wrote on her Instagram.

