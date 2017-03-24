From Bible to Beer: Local Belgian Church Turns Into Pub After Holy Mass

Local residents said they were forced to do so after the last cafe closed it doors, strict rules apply, the last drink is at 1pm and music is forbidden. The drinks are cheap, US$1 for a coffee or beer. Some of the locals have said that this new initiative has certainly helped to increase their church attendance.

Alcohol for many people who believe in God is considered the devil's drink. However for these church-goers it's being used to keep them happy and hopefully bring them closer to God.

After the last bar in town was closed down, church goers who used to get together every Sunday after mass for a cold glass of beer were forced to abandon their normal routine and travel to neighboring villages.

The local priest saw this as an opportunity to do something good for his flock and attract even more people to the church.

​After asking the permission of local authorities, the priest announced that every Sunday, after mass, congregates were more than welcome to use the church as a bar and drink as much beer as they like. He even had an actual bar set up in the church.

The priest has set a few clear rules though. The most important one is that you have to attend the mass in order to be allowed into the bar. This helps the church better fulfill its purpose of bringing people closer to religion, and people get their bar experience back.