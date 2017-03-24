Register
15:50 GMT +324 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Beer

    From Bible to Beer: Local Belgian Church Turns Into Pub After Holy Mass

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Life
    Get short URL
    318161

    It sounds like something out of The Simpsons, a church that suddenly turns into a pub. Yes it is true - after every weekly holy mass service on a Sunday, the local church in a small town in Belgium, called Brielen, converts into a pub so that the parishioners can enjoy a glass of wine or beer with one another.

    Local residents said they were forced to do so after the last cafe closed it doors, strict rules apply, the last drink is at 1pm and music is forbidden. The drinks are cheap, US$1 for a coffee or beer. Some of the locals have said that this new initiative has certainly helped to increase their church attendance. 

    Alcohol for many people who believe in God is considered the devil's drink. However for these church-goers it's being used to keep them happy and hopefully bring them closer to God.

    After the last bar in town was closed down, church goers who used to get together every Sunday after mass for a cold glass of beer were forced to abandon their normal routine and travel to neighboring villages.

    Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives for his weekly general audience at St Peter's square in Vatican
    © AFP 2017/ ANDREAS SOLARO
    Is the Pope a Hypocrite? Holy Tweeter Warns Against Effect of Social Media
    The local priest saw this as an opportunity to do something good for his flock and attract even more people to the church.

    ​After asking the permission of local authorities, the priest announced that every Sunday, after mass, congregates were more than welcome to use the church as a bar and drink as much beer as they like. He even had an actual bar set up in the church.

    The priest has set a few clear rules though. The most important one is that you have to attend the mass in order to be allowed into the bar. This helps the church better fulfill its purpose of bringing people closer to religion, and people get their bar experience back. 

    Related:

    Pot of Gold: Marijuana Sales Soar as Beer Drinkers Make the Switch
    Finnish Mailmen Cruise With Booze as Postal Service Starts Beer Deliveries
    The Real Origin of Habitable 'Beer' Star System's Name
    Brexit Causes Brewtal Beer Price Hops
    Tags:
    cafe, villages, priest, bar, rules, music, church, faith, travel, Europe, Belgium
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Trump North Korea Cartoon
    Two Arms, Two Legs: Obama and Trump Must Be the Same Guy
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok