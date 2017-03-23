Oops! Porn Movie 'Broadcast' Through Municipal Loudspeakers in Turkey

The movie "was broadcast" via a municipal network of loudspeakers for about a minute, a move that local authorities have called an "immoral provocation."

According to the Hurriyet newspaper, the incident took place at about 1 a.m. and was recorded by some local residents on mobile phones, and then distributed on social networks.

The city's mayor Tahsin Babaş apologized to the citizens on his Facebook account, saying that the municipality had nothing to do with the incident.

According to the official, an investigation is underway to establish the perpetrators of the provocative move. The authorities suspect that someone had intercepted the radio waves of the municipality.

Meanwhile, some internet users in Turkey believe that the incident was caused by negligent municipality employees who forgot to turn off the loudspeakers while viewing porn at work.