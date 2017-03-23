RT America Nominated for National Emmy News Award in US - Chief Editor

Register
    RT America has been nominated for a prestigious Emmy award that recognizes excellence in US journalism, the channel’s editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan, told Sputnik on Thursday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The News & Documentary Emmy Awards are administered by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) to recognize outstanding achievement in broadcast journalism and documentary programming aired on national television.

    The cube with the logo of Russia Today
    © Sputnik/ Konstantin Chalabov
    RT to Launch Special Project to Separate News Facts From Fakes

    "It is the first time that RT America has been nominated for the American Emmy Awards, not the International Emmy but the national prize awarded to US television channels. Fantastic," Simonyan said.

    The RT international news network has already been nominated four times for International Emmy Awards for reporting on Barack Obama’s 2009 visit to Russia in 2010, the Occupy Wall Street movement in 2012, Guantanamo Bay hunger strikes in 2014 and the UN’s 70th General Assembly in 2016.

    Sputnik
    © Sputnik/ Konstantin Chalabov
    Sputnik Turkey Show Wins Radio Program of the Year
    RT America's presenter of the On Contact program Chris Hedges was nominated as Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host.

    Hedges has been working as On Contact presenter since June 2016. The program focuses on US foreign policy, economic situation in the country as well as violations of civil freedoms in the US society. He also sharply criticized the US-led invasion in Iraq in 2003.

    Before working in RT America Hedges has been a reporter for 20 years with 15 of them working for New York Times. In 2002, Hedges received the Pulitzer Prize for Explanatory Reporting for his coverage of the global terrorism topic.

