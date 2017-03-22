Au Revoir Heart-Slayer! Canadian PM’s Cardboard Cutouts Given the Boot

— Seán C.E. #SXSW (@seanearley) March 15, 2017
— John Irwin (@JohnDIrwin) January 11, 2017
But why would anyone want to cause such heartbreak and create a spiral of despair and loneliness? Apparently because of money – it’s always about the money, right?
According to research done by Canada’s Conservative Party it seems the picture perfect cutouts cost a whopping $150 US bucks – and yeah, we get it: that’s just too much to shell out these days when you could just print out your own personal picture from that overworked home printer.
Naturally, many in the Twittersphere weren’t thrilled about it and just had to let loose on the conservatives.
— Graham Johnson (@WestCoastGraham) March 22, 2017
— Sarah🦂 (@meremeduse) February 24, 2017
Some even pleaded to bring them back.
— luisa (@succlock) January 31, 2017
— Grace💫 (@Vapebrownies) July 2, 2016
Others called for a poll on whether they should just buy their own.
— haley (@itstorrentino) August 25, 2016
For one, it’s not even about having a cardboard version to just bask in, but rather a useful tool to keep from getting homesick on holidays.
— Margaret James (@MuseumMaggie) October 11, 2016
While we won’t get to see Canada’s beloved PM enjoying a good show at SXSW anytime soon, it’s like they say – we’ll always have Paris … or at the very least old pictures to stare at of Mr.Steal-Your-Girl in tight slacks.
Cheers to the good times!
All comments
Show new comments (0)