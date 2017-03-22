Au Revoir Heart-Slayer! Canadian PM’s Cardboard Cutouts Given the Boot

— John Irwin (@JohnDIrwin) January 11, 2017

​But why would anyone want to cause such heartbreak and create a spiral of despair and loneliness? Apparently because of money – it’s always about the money, right?

​According to research done by Canada’s Conservative Party it seems the picture perfect cutouts cost a whopping $150 US bucks – and yeah, we get it: that’s just too much to shell out these days when you could just print out your own personal picture from that overworked home printer.

Naturally, many in the Twittersphere weren’t thrilled about it and just had to let loose on the conservatives.

​Some even pleaded to bring them back.

​​Others called for a poll on whether they should just buy their own.

​For one, it’s not even about having a cardboard version to just bask in, but rather a useful tool to keep from getting homesick on holidays.

​While we won’t get to see Canada’s beloved PM enjoying a good show at SXSW anytime soon, it’s like they say – we’ll always have Paris … or at the very least old pictures to stare at of Mr.Steal-Your-Girl in tight slacks.

Cheers to the good times!

Texas ♥️s Trudeau #sxsw #hootsx #hootsuitelife A post shared by Adam Jiwa (@jiwajiwajiwajiwa) on Mar 12, 2017 at 5:32pm PDT

