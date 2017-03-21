This is How Russian FM Lavrov Celebrated His 67th Birthday

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova posted a picture of Russian FM Sergey Lavrov, who celebrated his birthday aboard a plane en route from Japan to Moscow.

"S. Lavrov celebrated his birthday in excellent company and up high," Zakharova wrote in her Facebook account.

In the picture, the Russian minister stands in the cabin of an aircraft surrounded by journalists.

On March 20-21, Lavrov paid an official visit to Tokyo, where he took part in a "2+2 format" meeting with the foreign ministers and defense ministries of Russia and Japan.