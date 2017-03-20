Register
17:47 GMT +320 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Expression

    Unhappy Timing: World Happiness Report Release Falls on a Blue Monday

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Life
    Get short URL
    0 7610

    Norway has supplanted Scandinavian sister Denmark as the world's happiest nation in the United Nations' Annual Happiness Report, which calls for happiness to be given priority over economic growth - however, the timing of the report's release has provoked a variety of mocking reactions from the public as they prepare for a new working week.

    Explaining the report's methodology, Jeffrey Sachs, special adviser to the UN secretary general, said happy countries had "a healthy balance of prosperity, as conventionally measured, and social capital, meaning a high degree of trust in a society, low inequality and confidence in government."

    The rankings are based on six factors — per capita gross domestic product, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity, social support and absence of corruption in government or business.

    Despite Denmark's tumble, the country merely moved down one rank, to second — and Nordic nations Iceland and Finland also occupy top spots, at three and five respectively. The report has been published at annual intervals ever since 2012, and Nordic countries have consistently dominated the top spots.

    Rounding out the top 10 are Switzerland, the Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and Sweden. Leading Western European nations were not far behind, with Germany ranked 16th and the UK 19th — although France was 31st on the list.

    The US dropped one spot, to 14th, due to "inequality, distrust and corruption, and economic measures" which Sachs said could be exacerbated by President Donald Trump's economic policies.

    "They are all aimed at increasing inequality — tax cuts at the top, throwing people off the healthcare rolls and cutting in order to raise military spending. I think everything that has been proposed goes in the wrong direction," Sachs said.

    The report emphasizes the importance of the social foundations of happiness, which it said could be determined by comparing the life experiences between the top and bottom ten countries in the rankings. There is a four-point happiness gap between the two groups, of which three-quarters is explained by the six variables, half due to differences in having someone to count on, generosity, a sense of freedom, and freedom from corruption. The other half of the difference is attributed to GDP per capita and healthy life expectancy levels, both of which are said to likewise depend importantly on the social context.

    However, 80 percent of the variance of happiness across the world is said to occur within countries. In richer states, the within-country differences are not only explained by income inequality, but by differences in mental health, physical health and personal relationships — the biggest single source of misery is mental illness. Work is also a major factor affecting happiness, with unemployment causing a significiant fall in happiness, and even for those in employment the quality of work can cause major variations in happiness.

    In all, 155 countries were ranked on their happiness level. The bottom 10 was largely comprised of countries from sub-Saharan Africa, including South Sudan, Liberia, Guinea, Togo, Rwanda, Tanzania, Burundi and Central African Republic. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Middle Eastern nations Syria and Yemen also appeared, at 152 and 146 respectively.

    To commemorate International Happiness Day and promote the report's release, the UN launched a hashtag — #InternationalDayofHappiness — on Twitter.

    It quickly began trending, although the result was far from the outpouring of joy the organization likely intended, as most users saw the hashtag as they prepared for a new working week.

    Related:

    The Pursuit of Happiness: Try Friends and Love, Not Money
    Gov't Waste or Good Intentions? Indian State Sets Up ‘Happiness Department'
    The Secret's Out: Money Can Buy Happiness, But There's a Catch
    Tags:
    standard of living, happiness, index, countries, freedom, society, health, corruption, United Nations, Scandinavia, World, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Rock and Roll Legend: A Tribute to Chuck Berry
    Rock and Roll Legend: A Tribute to Chuck Berry
    Look Before You Leap
    Look Before You Leap
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok